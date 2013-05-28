Best of the Best: 20 Classic Beauty Products We Swear By

We love new advances in beauty, and it seems like every day brands are coming up with the answer to some prayer we haven’t even thought of yet. But when it comes to products that work, sometimes there’s nothing like the classics.
We’ve rounded up our favorite beauty products of all time, the ones that have delivered decade after decade, and the ones that beauty editors, makeup and hair professionals and fans alike can’t live without. From Chanel No. 5 to Maybelline Great Lash, we’ve found them all. Here, without further ado, are our favorite tried and true beauty classics. After all, why mess with success?
Technically, these have been the Porsche of tweezers since they hit the market over 30 years ago. They can grab even the tiniest of hairs and pluck them away quickly and without marring the skin.
(Tweezerman Zebra Slant Tweezers, $25, nordstrom.com)
These ooh-and-aah-inducing shampoos and conditioners were relaunched after a fan campaign begged for the return of the original formulas. With scalp stimulating herbal ingredients and incredible shine, these formulas are back and better than ever.
(Herbal Essences Smooth Collection Shampoo, $3.99. target.com)
This has been around since your great grandmother's time, and has been passed down from generation to generation for its gentle yet effective way to remove everything from surface oils to stubborn makeup while moisturizing and protecting your skin.
(Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser, $6.63, drugstore.com)
Created in the 1940s to heal and perfect Marilyn Monroe's stomach scar, it's used by legions of dedicated fans for its intense hydration and oxygenation properties. It promotes rapid healing, calms redness and strengthens skin from the inside out.
(Erno Laszlo Phormula 3-9 Balm, $245, nordstrom.com)
You can't mess with the original, best ever hairbrush, created in 1885 and still going strong today. It stimulates the scalp and helps spread much needed sebum from root to end of hair, resulting in stronger, healthier hair that simply shines.
(Mason Pearson Junior Mixture Bristle/Nylon Hair Brush, $140, beautybar.com)
Chemist Graham Wuff brought this lightweight but effective anti-aging moisturizer to the market as a gift to his wife in the 1950s, and since then droves of women never looked back. Now re-imagined as multiple product lines that address a host of needs, they leave skin soft and hydrated like no other.
(Olay Regenerist Daily Regenerating Serum, $22.99, drugstore.com)
Crafted in 1925, this classic oriental fragrance still endures as one of the best selling fragrances of all time. It's inspired by the great love of the beautiful woman who inspired the Taj Mahal, and like the great structure, is still gorgeous and enticing today.
(Guerlain Shalimar Eau de Parfum Spray, $97 - $124, bergdorfgoodman.com)
It's said that a tube of Great Lash is sold every two seconds somewhere in the world...and for good reason. This long lasting mascara gives length and definition without clumping or falling apart. Simply put, it's the best.
(Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, $4.44, target.com)
Considered the ultimate in lash curlers, makeup artists and beauty editors swoon over its ability to capture every lash and bend without pinching or pulling. This eyelash curler is worth every penny.
(Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $20, nordstrom.com)
Hairstylists on location in Europe used to smuggle this product to the United States and ration their supply until L'Oreal made it available here. With flexible hold (you can brush through it) and incredible staying power, it's a classic that will be around (hopefully) forever.
(L'Oreal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hairspray Unscented, $13.99, ulta.com)
When this moisturizing "skin drink" hit the market in the 1990s, women immediately responded by purchasing bottles and bottles for its incredible hydration and lightweight formula. Dry or combination skin? This one's for you.
(Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion, $25, sephora.com)
Anyone with sensitive skin knows this gentle skin cleanser can help remove surface dirt and oils while maintaining your skin's moisture balance. We love plenty of different cleansers, but we always come back to this soothing classic.
(Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $11.45, soap.com)
Launched in 1921, this enduring fragrance has a cult-like following and is still the ultimate statement in femininity and luxury today. It's scent is like the famed jacket from Chanel - it never goes out of style.
(Chanel No. 5 Parfum, $120 - $325, nordstrom.com)
Do you remember a world without bath bombs? We don't either, but the original was created by LUSH, and we believe they're still the best in the business. With skin softening ingredients and a wide variety of scents to fit your every mood, we're obsessed with these bath time favorites.
(LUSH Big Blue Bath Bomb, $6.40, lushusa.com)
A Hollywood classic that's reportedly one of the lipsticks Marilyn Monroe used to get her signature crimson pout, this ultra smooth lipstick delivers a pack of blue-red color that lasts and lasts without drying or cracking.
(Revlon Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick in Cherries in the Snow, $6.39, drugstore.com)
This time honored astringent is one of the best classic makeup removers and skin cleansers of all time. Apply with a cotton ball first thing in the morning to wet skin to tone and cleanse rather than washing your face for a gentle AM beauty routine.
(Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Oil-Controlling Astringent, $4.99, drugstore.com)
From the brand that launched home hair color in the 1950s, this tried and true formula helps deliver uniform coverage with multidimensional shine. It's easy and effective, which makes it a classic.
(Clairol Nice N'Easy Hair Color Kit, $7.19, drugstore.com)
Another genius invention by Clinique from the '90s, this amazing, sheer color is one of the first that really is universally flattering. It softens lips and leaves a just-bitten shine that's tailored to your own lip color...and it lasts.
(Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, $15, sephora.com)
A reply to the frizzy-haired cries of millions, this lifesaving serum helps prevent unruly texture and helps keep hair smooth and manageable when the weather stops cooperating. Slide it on to seal your cuticle and remain frizz free. It's genius.
(John Frieda Frizz-Ease Hair Serum, $8.99, drugstore.com)
Created in 1930 by beauty pioneer Elizabeth Arden, this amazing cream calms redness, heals imperfections, smooths cuticles and hydrates and protects like no other. It can also put your unruly eyebrows back into place.
(Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, $19.50, elizabetharden.com)