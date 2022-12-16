9 TikTok-Viral NYX Professional Makeup Products to Add to Your Routine

If it feels like there’s a new trending makeup and skincare product on TikTok every day, that’s because there is. It can be hard to keep up with! But there are specific NYX Professional Makeup products that continue to be popular on TikTok well past their quick viral moment. It’s a diverse mix, with fake eyelashes, long-lasting lipstick, brow gel, brow glue, makeup primers, concealer, powder and more.

To help you sort through the literal hundreds of thousands of videos using popular NYX Professional Makeup products, we broke down the nine most viral ones with a TikTok showing why creators can’t get enough. The best part? Nothing costs more than $17 and most products are under $10, meaning you can pick up a few and see what all the hype is about. Happy shopping!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. NYX Professional Makeup is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lift & Snatch! Brow Tint Pen

TikTokers like Megan Lavallie love the way this smudge and transfer-resistant eyebrow pen makes it so easy to create hair-like strokes with its flexible micro-brush tip.

Jumbo Lash! Vegan False Eyelashes

When NYX Professional Makeup launched its vegan false lashes, they quickly became a TikToker favorite. Glambykaily explains why, with the invisible band, perfect curl and natural look. They come in four shapes and size and kits with eyeliner.

The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler

Fans of this brow gel swear it holds hair exactly where you want it for longer than any other option on the market. Watch how Vandanakan creates a laminated brow look with The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler.

Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color

TikTokers who want the shine of a lip gloss and the staying power of a liquid lipstick reached for one of 30 Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color shades. TikToker Donglin shows how incredibly transfer-proof the formula really is.

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Mattifying Pressed Powder

TikTokers with oily and combination skin go crazy for this non-drying, mattifying translucent powder. It comes in 10 sheer skin shades and one peach hue for all-day touchups. BeautyByTyraT shows us how it makes her skin look “Photoshopped.”

Bare With Me Concealer Serum

This medium-coverage, hydrating concealer went viral after TikTokers like Misspeytonsmith couldn’t “believe how creamy it is.” There are 13 shades packed with skin-loving ingredients such as tremella mushroom, cica extract and green tea that smooth right over dry patches.

Jumbo Eye Pencil

This multi-use eye crayon isn’t new but TikTokers have found new and creative uses for the OG fave. Creators including Allisonknipe use the Milk shade to sculpt and highlight their nose and eyes even without bronzer.

Plump Right Back Primer + Serum

TikToker Lily Hope calls this the “best drugstore primer ever” and she’s not the only one. The lightweight makeup primer extends the wear of your foundation while hydrating the skin with five electrolytes and vitamins. It’s been called a dupe for a popular primer that’s twice the cost.

The Marshmellow Smoothing Primer

The other primer TikTokers love is this multitasking version infused with smoothing marshmallow root extract. Glamzilla even found it blurred her pores, minimizing her redness.