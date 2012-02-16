Best of NYFW’s Backstage Through Twitpics

Can you imagine the world without Twitter? We can’t. While darting to show after show this season, we followed along with everyone else via the high-speed social media feed, and were able to stay up to speed with the shows that we weren’t able to make it to. Can you say lifesaver?
Above, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite backstage moments captured by some of our favorite Twitter birds, for you to get even more of a peek behind-the-scenes. And obviously make sure to follow these social media mavens (and us @BeautyHigh) to always stay in the know!
@PatMcGrathReal is a makeup legend, and her beauty tips and TwitPics from behind-the-scenes are something we constantly look out for. This Anna Sui and Lindsey Wixson sneak peek was gorgeous!
@Glambr (Amber Katz of Beauty Blogging Junkie) just had to reference Valley of the Dolls for Rachel Zoe's show. And we must say, she was spot on.
At The Blonds, the @Bumble stylists fixed long ponytails to helmets for a "biker chick" look.
Legendary hairstylist @GuidoPalau captured a great picture of the gorgeous Gisele backstage at Alex Wang -- we couldn't believe our eyes when she walked in!
@MACCosmetics shows off Charlotte Tilbury's use of red lipstick on the eyelid at Donna Karan -- don't try this at home!
@BeautyBlitz captured the look at Jeremy Scott - always a wild show, this time the look was supposed to be a "modern rave."
@DeborahLippmann worked with six different polishes at Marchesa's show depending on their look, all working with the angelic theme of the show.
At Karen Walker, @CNDWorld used the deep Midnight Sapphire for the nail look -- love this polish, and gorgeous image of the look!
The look at Joy Cioci was a cute compliation of trends -- the waterfall braid, a fishnet nail, and a deep smokey eye. Thanks for the collage @NARSissist!