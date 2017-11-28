9 Ultra-Inspiring Fitness Influencers to Follow for All the Winter Fitspo

As much as we love the season of holiday feasting and lounging on the couch with a great book, right about now is when it gets harder than ever to get your butt to the gym and move. Goosebump-inducing temperatures and 4PM sunsets don’t help anyone’s cause, and even the most committed yogi or spinner is liable to lapse and let lethargy get the best of her and miss a class—or five.

But just because we’re vitamin D-deprived and craving carbs (thank our lagging evolutionary instincts for the latter) doesn’t mean that’s what our bodies need most right now. In fact, making time to be active is one of the best ways to keep your mood up during the dark days of winter. Burning off those cheesy mashed potatoes and red wine is just a bonus.

Now that we’ve convinced you that swearing off the gym until spring isn’t in your best interest, it’s simply a matter of motivation—which we totally understand can be in short order at this time of year. That’s where these mega-cool New York City-based fitness influencers come in. From Jules Hunt, who’s basically the yogi we all wish we could be, to fashionista-cum-fitness-blogger Christina Bibbo Herr, adding these workout queens to your Instagram feed will make you want to kick butt at your next class.

So, along with putting together a kickass playlist and investing in some new workout gear, make sure to check out these ladies whose workout tips, healthy recipes, inspiring quotes and more will ensure that you get the daily dose of gym motivation—and that’s something we can all use.