Best NYC Facials: Pamper Yourself While Unclogging Your Pores

Beating the humidity is no longer an occasional annoying chore, it’s a daily task. If we can’t tackle the frizz that has wreaked havoc on our hair, we can at least attempt to combat our slick and shiny complexions. For those of us who never before needed to make trips to the local spa for a relaxing facial, we now feel the need.

Read on for our favorite facials in the city, and what they will do for your skin. Your pores will thank you!

Known for its roster of celeb clients, Mario Badescu is a go-to spot for the best facial in town. If you want to be pampered and leave feeling fresh-faced and glowing, try one of their regular facials which are perfect if you’re just testing the “facial water.” You can add on treatments based on your skin type as well, such as an anti-wrinkle treatment or a vitamin C treatment to combat dryness and loss of elasticity. Regular Facial, $65

If you’d like to take your facial to another level, head to Great Jones Spa. Their River Rock Facial involves both hot and cold marble stones that are used to massage the face and helping to relax muscle tone and reduce puffiness as well as stimulate blood flow. River Rock Facial, 60 Minutes, $150

Ok, this is technically not a facial (although they do have a great aroma facial that smells delicious) but don’t forget that swath of skin on your back. The Back Purifying Treatment at Blue Mint helps to even out skin tone on your back while also cleansing pores and clearing breakouts. Since your backside isn’t exactly easy to reach yourself, this treatment is a great way to clear up any problem areas. Back Purifying Treatment, 60 Minutes, $95

Ajune’s Microdermabrasion Facial is used to improve your skin tone and skin texture, which is exactly what you need to refresh your face after summer. The spa uses micro salt crystals with no vacuum suction (no irritation here!) to polish off the skin. Oni Chaves, an Ajune aesthetician, says that “some type of exfoliation helps the skin’s texture.” Microdermabrasion Facial, $170

Joanna Czech’s original spa in Washington Heights is known for their famed offerings of luxurious treatments and celebrity guests such as Uma Thurman and Christy Turlington. Her Pumpkin Enzyme Peel with Oxygen Flush can be combined with a facial, or simply be its own treatment. It’s a mild chemical peel that helps moisturize your face and banish breakouts while brightening the skin. Pumpkin Enzyme Peel with Oxygen Flush, $110

