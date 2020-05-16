The Best Numbing Cream for Pain-Free Skin Tag Removal at Home

They’re harmless but I get it—skin tags can be uncomfortable to live with and look at. It’s hardly surprising that people want the best numbing cream for skin tag removal at home. For one, not everyone can afford (or in some cases, have easy access to) a doctor who can handle the removal in a professional setting. Two, it’s simply more affordable.

To that same point, I don’t want to downplay the importance of seeking professional help if you can get it. Historically speaking, skin tags aren’t harmful to your health, but if you’re dealing with a questionable-looking mark that could also be a mole or wart, it’s best to find out what you’re actually dealing with first. This ensures that if it is something more serious, you can treat it properly.

However, if you’re most definitely dealing with a skin tag and it’s small, at-home removal isn’t completely off the table. There are dozens of brands that sell skin tag removal patches, pens, and gadgets you can safely use on their own. Creams like HaloDerm are also viable options. And then there are those who get really DIY with their methods by using essential oils or floss. The latter isn’t exactly comfortable, which explains how numbing cream for skin tag removal is becoming more and more popular.

Should you decide to go this route, read labels thoroughly and tread lightly. (Fun fact: numbing cream is also a popular must-have for at-home waxing and microneedling if you have especially sensitive skin.) Check out some of the most popular numbing creams below.

Dr. Numb Topical Anesthetic Numbing Cream

This top-rated, hypoallergenic cream starts working within 15 minutes and last anywhere from two to four hours. The formula is also completely cream-based, so you don’t have to worry about a greasy, oily finish.

Ebanel 5% Lidocaine Topical Numbing Cream

Kiss pain, itching, and soreness goodbye if you apply this lidocaine formula to the affected area before use. Water-based and doctor-recommended, the numbing solution also targets dryness with hydrating and soothing ingredients, including aloe vera, vitamin E, and allantoin.

Everyday Medical Numbing Cream

In just 15 minutes, this 5% lidocaine ointment numbs the skin for skin tag removal, microneedling or other at-home treatments, while also providing skin relief with aloe vera, tea tree oil, and jojoba.

Numb Master

Here’s another numbing solution made with lidocaine and ingredients that hydrate and soothe. However, the numbing effects of this cream start in just one to two minutes before reaching “maximum numbing effect” in 20-25 minutes and lasting for an hour or two.

Topicaine 4% Lidocaine Gel

Unlike most numbing creams with a 5% lidocaine formula, this equally effective option tones things down a notch with just 4%. The non-oily gel consistency is also easier to apply and quick-absorbing.

Bonus: Pureauty Naturals Skin Tag Mole And Wart Cream

Okay, so this isn’t a numbing cream, but it’s too good to pass up. If you prefer a more natural approach, but aren’t necessarily into tea tree oil, here’s a moisturizing cream powered by a unique set of active ingredients that target skin tags for gradual, pain-free removal without scarring or drying out the skin.

