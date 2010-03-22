The Best Nude Lipsticks, Glosses, and Eye Pencils to Buy Now!

Nude lips paired with smoky eyes are just one of the beauty trends we see at major red carpet events like the 2010 Oscars. Here, our newest favorite nude lipsticks, lip pencils, and balms to help you channel a nude lip moment la Kim Kardashian.



1. Avon Glazewear in Brown Sugar

Tiny flecks of glitter and a kiss of vanilla scent make this gloss vital purse fodder. Best of all: It’s on sale for under $3. (Avon Glazewear in Brown Sugar, $3, at avon.com).



2. C.O. Bigelow Mentha Organics Lip Tint

C.O. Bigelow’s cult favorite Mentha Lip Tints are now 92 percent organic. The nude shade provides a sheer wash of color with lacquer-worthy shine. (C.O. Bigelow Mentha Organics Lip Tint, $7.50, at bathandbodyworks.com).



3. Hourglass Cosmetics Prodigy Lip Gloss in Eden

Flat-out fabulous packaging: The “tube” fits in your back pocket or a clutch. We love its water-resistant formula, enhanced with Vitamin E to prevent chapping. (Hourglass Cosmetics Prodigy Lip Gloss in Eden, $26, at sephora.com).



4. Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Nearly There

This highly pigmented lipstick imparts a creamy, hydrating pout with crisp color pay-off. (Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Nearly There, $7, at drugstore.com).



5. Le Metier de Beaute Lip Pencil in Nudite

Lip pencils are back with a vengeance. This creamy, toasted pinky beige is perfect on its own with a swipe of lip balm over top. (Le Metier de Beaute Lip Pencil in Nudite, $36 each, at neimanmarcus.com).

