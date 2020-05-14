High-pigment Nude Eyeshadow for Both Natural and Dramatic Looks

When it comes to eyeshadows, nude eyeshadow is the most important shadow to own. It can do just about anything. This skin tone shadow can serve as a base, so you can layer more vibrant eyeshadows on top of it. Or, if you like a more natural look, you might just swipe some nude eyeshadow on and add a little contour before walking out the door. Nude eyeshadow is essential for that “barely there” makeup look that’s so in right now.

You can buy nude eyeshadow in a single palette or buy a nude palette. They both have their positives and negatives. If you know that you’re going to use a bronze eyeshadow every single day and never ever touch the cream or black eyeshadow, you might want to commit to a single shade. But if you enjoy experimenting and using multiple nude shades to create your look everyday, you should definitely get a palette.

We scoured the Internet for the best nude eyeshadows. Our picks include both single shadows and palettes. There are palettes that have both matte and shimmery shades, for the days that you just want to blend in and for the days you want a little extra sparkle. These nude eyeshadows are long-lasting and will stay on your eyelids from morning till night. You might find that these nude eyeshadows have starring roles in your makeup routine.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

Every skin tone is represented in Maybelline’s The Nudes palette. The palette includes 12 shades, ranging from creams to bronzes and taupes. The high-pigment eyeshadow can be applied wet or dry to create subtle, flattering no-makeup looks or dramatic GNO looks. This palette includes both matte and shimmery shadows, so it’s a versatile palette to have your toolbox. The shadow can last from work to happy hour without touch-ups.

2. Lamora Exposed Eyeshadow Palette

With 16 creamy shades to choose from cream to espresso, you’ll find every nude in this eyeshadow palette. Both matte and shimmery shades are present in this palette. Full of waterproof, long-lasting eyeshadow, this palette has high-pigment colors that go on very smooth, so they’re ideal to blend in with your more colorful shadows. This palette gives you options to create more natural looks or go all in for high-glamour.

3. NYX Cosmetics Nude Matte Eye Shadow Lap Dance

Put on NYX’s silky smooth eyeshadow to achieve that nude matte color. It blends easily with whichever shades you add on top of it. It makes a great base or works as a standalone shade. You’ll find no sparkles in this eyeshadow, and it doesn’t fade even after wearing it all day. Within NYX’s nude eye shadow line, there are shades for other skin tones, such as Blame It On Midnight and Leather and Lace.