These Multifunctional Nude Eyeliners Conceal Blemishes & Perk up Tired Eyes

While often overlooked in jam-packed vanity drawers, neutral, nude, and flesh-hued eyeliners are the multitasking beauty products that low-maintenance makeup dreams are made of. Using a stark white liner can be a great way to enhance your eyes, making them look larger and giving your look a slightly modish feel, but it’s more of a look as opposed to a subtle, barely-noticeable beauty optical illusion. Opting for a shade that’s a shade or two lighter than your natural skin tone allows you to not only perk up tired peepers instant (all the while making them look bigger), but they also serve a wide variety of “off-label” purposes as well.

Given the skin-tone-hued shade, nude eyeliners can also double as miniature stick concealers, giving the utmost precision when trying to cover up a small spot or blemish, or adding multiple layers under the eyes for a brightening effect. But that’s not it: you can also use nude eyeliner to clean up a messy wing eyeliner line, hide over-grown brow hairs, and overline your lips without it looking super obvious. Basically, the possibilities with this underrated pencil shade are endless, and if you’re ready to add one to your current lineup, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. NYX Always Keepin' It Tight Eyeliner Pencil

This super slim retractable eyeliner is designed specifically for lining your water line and tight lines. The silky-smooth cream glides on easily, never pulling or searching and the formula is cruelty-free.

2. LORAC Front of the Line Pro Eye Pencil

This long-wearing and waterproof eye pencil allows you to define and enhance your eyes, whether you use it on your waterline to brighten or your lips to enhance. This pencil is also designed with a built-in sharpener.

3. Jolie Waterline Liner Eye Brightening Pencil

This brightening nude eyeliner is designed specifically for the delicate waterline region, featuring a precise tip and a soft, creamy texture that wears throughout the day comfortably. It’s also both paraben and fragrance-free.