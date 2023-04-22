9 Best Nose Hair Trimmers That Are Better (& Safer) Than Waxing Your Nostrils

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to grooming, nose hair can be a tricky area to tackle. Unsightly and often uncomfortable, stray nose hairs can detract from an otherwise polished look. Fortunately, there are many nose hair trimmers on the market that can make quick work of this pesky problem. First up, it’s important to understand what makes a great nose hair trimmer. Look for a trimmer that is easy to use, with a compact and ergonomic design that allows for easy maneuvering in tight spaces.

The best nose hair trimmer should also be gentle on the skin (it’s a sensitive area!), with rounded blades that won’t cause any nicks or cuts. It’s also good to consider features such as noise level, battery life, and if it comes with any accessories like cleaning brushes. There’s something at every price point too, from $13 to $75.

And there’s nothing to be ashamed about when it comes to body hair — anywhere. Even Drew Barrymore shared her nose hair trimming routine on Instagram. And if you look at TikTok, there are a whopping 7.8 BILLION views for nose hair removal videos. Now, some of these videos involve plucking and waxing but we don’t recommend either. You have hair in your nose for an important reason. It filters out all the dust and dirt and grime you would usually inhale. You also could get an infection. Eeek.

So, whether you’re looking to tidy up your nose hair for a special occasion or just want to keep your appearance looking on-point, read on to find the best nose hair trimmer for your needs.

Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper

Let’s start with the budget trimmer

that still has a major 4.4 stars on Amazon. Fans say it’s “sleek and stylish,” as well as quiet and even “mildly addictive.” It’s waterproof and comes with a cleaning brush.

Panasonic Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

This easy-to-use wet-dry trimmer

comes with an internal vacuum making cleanup so quick and easy. One Amazon review says, “They weren’t lying when they said this thing is powerful!”

Conair True Glow Discreet Nose & Ear Trimmer

For cordless, on-the-go grooming, reach for this diamond-shaped, skin-friendly trimmer. It even comes with a carrying case.

Wahl Lithium Micro Groomsman Men’s Personal Ear, Nose & Brow Trimmer

Another affordable find is this thin trimmer

with interchangeable heads making them so easy to clean. We hear it’s best for light trimming on fine hair.

Conair MetalCraft by ConairMan High-Performance Ear/Nose Trimmer

The brand’s patent-pending technology features a diamond-shaped 3-bevel blade that removes ear and nose hairs without pulls and cuts.

Tweezerman Nose Hair Trimmer

If you want a little more control in your hair removal, this manual trimmer

might be perfect for you. It’s designed so the sharp cutting blades never come in contact with skin so it’s less scary than it looks.

Panasonic Grooming Kit for Face

This body and face kit

makes the perfect gift. You get a wet/dry beard trimmer and a nose hair trimmer for just $75. Amazon reviews are stellar, such as, “The trimmer is easy to use and provides a smooth, precise trim every time.”

Seki Edge Stainless Steel Nostril Scissors

These stainless steel scissors

have blunt rounded tips for easy and safe cutting anywhere on your face.

Micro Touch Titanium MAX Lighted Personal Trimmer

Need a light to see exactly what you’re trimming? This portable one

has a non-slip grip and an LED spotlight so hair trimming has never been easier.