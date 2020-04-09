4 Must-Try Niod Products If You Already Love The Ordinary

Slowly but surely, skincare enthusiasts and The Ordinary fans alike are getting hip to the best Niod products. What is Niod exactly? Think of it as The Ordinary’s smart and bougie little sister. The packaging is just as sleek and the overall benefits are on the same level, but when it comes to unique formulations with ingredients that you actually can’t find anywhere, I’d personally vouch for Niod.

In the simplest terms, I’d describe Niod as highly-researched dermal science in a bottle that focuses on long-term solutions instead of targeting specific issues in an instant. (We need to accept the fact that most skincare products require a couple weeks-use for visible results anyway!) Understandably so, it isn’t a drugstore brand—knowing exactly what to invest in is important if you’re on a budget.

Ahead are the core regimen products that just so happen to be some of the most popular Niod options too. I personally can’t live without the Copper Amino Isolate Lipid 1%, but maybe you’ll want one of the serums instead. Ahead, the 411 on the best Niod products.

Copper Amino Isolate Serum 2:1

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill peptide serum, people. First of all, it’s a bigger and better update to the original Copper Amino Isolate Serum because perfection takes time. But long story short: there’s a whole lot of peptide action happening–I’m talking three different peptide complexes all composed of multiple peptide types. It’s basically Inception, but for skincare. There’s also plant-derived glycogen to protect the peptide formulations and a non-animal form of hyaluronic acid polymer to help deliver actives into the skin.

After washing your face, this should be the first thing applied to your face before all other products, Niod or otherwise.

Modulating Glucosides

This serum is another peptide all-star, except it’s especially beneficial to sensitive skin. The active ingredients at work in this concentrated emulsion are unsurprisingly not in short supply. They include a potent blend of oat analogues, ginger root, ceramides and more for reducing various types of irritation; aa yeast-derived molecule that reduces aging signs; a plant complex for reducing feelings of sensitivity; and mineral-rich Tasmanian Pepperberry for calming irritated skin upon contact.

Apply a few drops of this to your face every morning and night. If you’re using the Copper Amino Isolate Serum, apply that first.

Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex

Think of this as a basic hyaluronic acid serum on steroids (figuratively, not literally). There’s 15 different hyaluronic compounds and a peptide-charged technology that ensures all of it is absorbed into the skin. As noted on the brand website, “almost universally in the world of beauty, the term ‘hyaluronic acid’ is used loosely to refer to “sodium hyaluronate” which is the sodium salt of hyaluronic acid. When brands refer to ‘hyaluronic acid’ in their information and marketing materials, in almost every case the reference is to forms of ‘sodium hyaluronate’ which appears in the ingredient listing of the products.” So while this one does have sodium hyaluronate, the formula also includes direct hyaluronic acid, which delivers benefits beyond hydration.

This can also be applied before all of your other skincare products and/or right after the Copper Amino Isolate Serum.

Copper Amino Acid Isolate Lipid 1%

Of course, I saved the best for last: a dreamy blue gel intended for night use to enhance the overall health and look of your skin. There is so much to love about the formulation but my favorite parts are the plant-derived squalane, a lightweight but effective moisturizer, and Aphanizomenon Aquaflo, a recently discovered form of algae rich in acids, vitamins, and minerals.

This gel should be used on its own (or before Copper Amino Isolate Serum and Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex) after cleansing. If you swear by retinol, simply alternate between that and CAIL every other night.

