The Best Night Creams for Dry Skin in Desperate Need of Overnight Relief

Scroll To See More Images

This is the time of year when it feels like winter is lasting forever. Even if it’s not ultra-cold anymore, there’s still a chill in the air, especially at night, and the heat is pumping inside. That can often leave to seriously dry skin. We rounded up the best night cream to help battle those conditions and get your skin in check. You don’t have to deal with dry and dehydrated skin just because it’s winter. There are non-greasy moisturizers to try for hydrating all skin types.

There are a lot of reasons for dry skin. You could be over-cleansing skin or exfoliating and stripping it of its natural oils or you could be taking too-hot showers. It could also be genetic (sorry!) or caused by your skin being out in winter’s tough temperatures. Or maybe you have a skin condition or other health-related issue. (You’ll want to go see a dermatologist for that.) There isn’t one answer and there’s not really one perfect cream either.

Below, there’s a hydrating night cream for everyone. Nighttime moisturizers tend to be heavier because your skin is doing all the work at night. It’s repairing, restoring and regenerating cells. It’s called beauty sleep for a reason. You want the lotion to penetrate deep into your skin for hours while you’re in bed. You know how you wake up and your skin feels soft and supple? Your moisturizer really did its job and you chose the best night cream for you.

You don’t have to spend a million dollars and go ultra-fancy to hydrate dry skin. Shop some of our favorites below, starting at $16.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Night Cream

This oil-based, rich moisturizer is a favorite for its time-released retinol and red algae marigel to smooth and plump skin.

It Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream

With skin-loving ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this night cream feels luxe to the touch.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

What the brand calls “hydro ionized mineral water” works to replenish skin while you sleep.

REN Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm

Dry and sensitive skin will love the way enzymatically activated oils leave skin feeling ultra-hydrated.

Belif Believe in Truth The True Cream Aqua Bomb

This Korean beauty favorite is a weightless gel-cream that feels cool and refreshing to the skin.

Renée Rouleau Skin Recovery Lotion

Those with dry skin that’s still prone to breakouts will go crazy for this lightweight moisturizer that addresses dehydration without clogging pores.

Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream

This pro-ceramide moisturizer strengthens the skin’s barrier while you sleep.

Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré Face And Body Moisturizer

This classic cream uses shea butter, beeswax, soy proteins and aloe vera to soothe irritated winter skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.