The Best and Brightest Sunscreens to Hit the Market This Summer

The days of one-sunscreen-fits-all are over. From oils to sprays to foams, beauty brands have created tons of new formulations in an ongoing effort to ensure that people everywhere slather on sunscreen before venturing outside this summer. “Melanoma is on the rise and sunscreen not only prevents skin cancer, it also prevents wrinkles,” advises Dr. Gervaise Gerstner, consulting dermatologist for L’Oreal Paris.
Steven Q. Wang, MD, Director of Dermatologic Surgery and Dermatology at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center also warns that age means nothing when it comes to sunscreen application. “Young people should use sunscreen for both skin cancer and photo-aging prevention,” Dr. Wang said. “Although skin cancers can be distant events that may not occur until the third or fourth decades of life, as a dermatologist, I’m seeing more and more young people in their twenties develop skin cancers.”
Don’t be that girl! Luckily, we’ve done the hard part and rounded up some of the latest and greatest sunscreen formulations to hit the market above, so your skin can rest easy when you hit the great outdoors this summer.
Getting ready for summer means getting your hands on the best sunscreen possible. This new crop of products will protect your skin without making you feel one bit greasy!
In addition to protecting against harmful UVA/UVB rays, this sheer spray also packs a powerful punch of antioxidants such as goji berry, vitamin E and einkorn wheat which may help to reduce free-radical formation that can lead to aging.
Kiehl's Activated Sun Protector Lotion Spray For Body SPF 30, $25, kiehls.com
Just because you aren’t sitting at the beach or near the pool doesn’t mean that sunscreen application isn’t important. This sunscreen is perfect for everyday use for those with both normal and sensitive skin. Its water resistant formula contains Broad Spectrum SPF 30 sun protection, absorbs quickly into the skin, and leaves it feeling smooth and soft.
Coppertone Clearly Sheer For Sunny Days Continous Spray Sunscreen SPF 30, $9.99, walgreens.com
Like the name implies, this face lotion goes on super sheer and even has a little bit of tint to it so it melts into the skin leaving a matte finish. Color-equalizing pigments work to correct, even, smooth, and brighten the skin while keeping out harmful sunrays.
L'Oreal Paris Silky Sheer BB Face Lotion 50+, $8.79, drugstore.com
If your skin is prone to breakouts, try this light, non-greasy sunscreen that is uniquely designed for sensitive or blemish-prone skin. It offers UVA & UVB protection as well as vitamin C and Co-Q10 to nourish while naturally derived fruit seed extracts work to minimize the appearance of redness and even out the skin tone.
MD Complete Skin Clearing Clear Skin Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 29, $29.99, target.com
The only thing better than SPF for your body is one that also can be used in your hair. This lightweight, dry oil contains SPF 30 and organic Indonesian Nyamplung oil to protect your skin and hair from the drying effects of the sun, salt and chlorine.
Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray SPF 30, $35, clarins.com
Depending on the formulation, sometimes wearing sunscreen can irritate sensitive skin. This natural, gluten-, fragrance- and paraben-free formula works to protect from harmful rays and won’t clog pores.
Cleure Natural Sunscreen SPF 15, $22, cleure.com
This sunscreen stick is not only great for on-the-go (there’s not a purse or beach bag that this won’t fit into!) but it also makes it easy to apply to those hard to reach places that are often ignored such as the nose and tops of ears. It goes on light (no white marks) and doesn’t feel sticky, greasy, or oily upon application.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face & Body Stick Sunscreen, $9.34, drugstore.com
Looking for another alternative to spray formulations? Try this light-as-a-feather air mousse. It goes on easy (not sticky) and instantly smoothes and softens skin. One of the key ingredients includes hyaluronic acid, which helps to maintain the skin’s hydration under the sun. White grape polyphenols and phytoquintescine work to condition the skin and provide antioxidant defense against free radicals.
Vichy Laboratories Capital Soleil SPF 50 Lightweight Foaming Lotion, $28.50, vichyusa.com
Cover up blemishes while protecting skin from the sun with this creamy stick foundation. Not only does it leave your skin with a luminous finish, but it also provides broad spectrum protection from the sun. No need to worry about it melting off your face during the heat of the summer as it’s both water- and oil-resistant.
Shiseido UV Protective Stick Foundation, $28, sephora.com
