The Best and Brightest Sunscreens to Hit the Market This Summer

The days of one-sunscreen-fits-all are over. From oils to sprays to foams, beauty brands have created tons of new formulations in an ongoing effort to ensure that people everywhere slather on sunscreen before venturing outside this summer. “Melanoma is on the rise and sunscreen not only prevents skin cancer, it also prevents wrinkles,” advises Dr. Gervaise Gerstner, consulting dermatologist for L’Oreal Paris.

Steven Q. Wang, MD, Director of Dermatologic Surgery and Dermatology at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center also warns that age means nothing when it comes to sunscreen application. “Young people should use sunscreen for both skin cancer and photo-aging prevention,” Dr. Wang said. “Although skin cancers can be distant events that may not occur until the third or fourth decades of life, as a dermatologist, I’m seeing more and more young people in their twenties develop skin cancers.”

Don’t be that girl! Luckily, we’ve done the hard part and rounded up some of the latest and greatest sunscreen formulations to hit the market above, so your skin can rest easy when you hit the great outdoors this summer.

