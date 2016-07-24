The 10 Best New Natural Beauty Brands You Haven’t Heard Of

There’s no questioning the fact that natural is starting to become the new normal in the beauty world: The demand for effective, high-quality, natural makeup and skin care is higher than ever, and the supply has grown exponentially in response, with new organic, small-batch brands hitting the market on the regular—and we’re not about to complain.
Here, ten of the best new (and newish) natural beauty brands you can shop right now. Yes, they’re good for your skin (the body’s largest organ!), the earth, and your environmentally conscious bragging rights, but the chic packaging will also make for a, shall we say, natural fit into your carefully art-directed Instagram flat lays. It’s a win-win.
Flynn & King
This all-natural Brooklyn brand prides itself on its gender-neutral skin care, handmade in small batches with organic, sustainable, wild-crafted herbs, oils, and extracts. The pretty, modern packaging and simple, straightforward formulas make the style-conscious, eco-conscious ethos a reality.
True Botanicals
Your favorite luxury skin care gets an earth-friendly makeover with smart, toxin-free bioactive anti-aging formulas that work just as well as—or better than—the usual high-end finds. With cleansers, face oils, serums, mists, masks, sunscreen, and even a lightweight SPF 20 tinted moisturizer, this is a comprehensive line ready and able to replace everything in your current skin care lineup.
Uma
This brand's all-organic oils follow the Ayurvedic tradition of holistic mind-body healing, which means that the luxurious handcrafted formulas are as good for the soul as they are for the face. There's a pick for each and every skin need, whether it's anti-aging, clarifying, or all-over beauty boosting, and the gorgeous bottles are worthy of display on any dresser.
Kosås
Our collective prayers have been answered: There's finally a lipstick line that nourishes lips like a balm but imparts color like, well, a lipstick. A vibrant poppy orange, a plummy stain, a soft, earthy red that epitomizes modern beauty—it's all here, all semi-matte, and packaged in a sleek, minimalist rectangular tube that'll fit just right in your purse.
Grancia Organics
All-natural, organic, vegan, and affordable (!), this luxurious skin care line employs just a handful of ingredients in each plant-based product to ensure quality and efficacy—anything that's in there, whether it's a potent antioxidant green tea extract or virgin coconut oil, is in there for a reason.
LILFOX
Not everything natural has to be stripped down to bare earth-toned essentials: This whimsical Miami-based skin care brand appeals to the vibrant flower child in you. Between body butters, bath salts, roll-on perfumes, and oils infused with crystals, this line has basically everything you need to channel a '60s-era beach-going Bohème.
Evelyn Iona
Luxurious, effective, eco-friendly makeup can be hard to come by, which is all the more reason to add this affordable beauty brand to your must-try list. Mascara, concealer, primer, gel eyeliner, highlighter, lip gloss, and cheek tints all got an upgrade thanks to smart all-natural formulations that don't spare pigment and wear time for good-for-you (and the earth) ingredients.
Ellis Brooklyn
The body milks in this lineup, which all come packaged in gorgeous apothecary-style glass bottles, are less like your traditional body moisturizer and more like complex fragrances that just so happen to come in lightweight lotion form. They leave skin feeling soft and velvety smooth, and infused with scent that blends beautifully and lasts all day.
Gressa
This all-green-everything beauty brand is anything but crunchy: Each product comes encased in drool-worthy violet glass that's worth its price tag. From anti-aging and acne-fighting treatments to everything you could ever need in your makeup routine, this expansive collection has it all.
Moss
The botanical-based formulas that make up each and every product in this modern, organic line are engineered to keep all skin types dewy, fresh, and radiant. If it's a natural retinol alternative you need, they've got that, or if it's scar-healing, a spot treatment, or just overall maintenance, they've got that too.
