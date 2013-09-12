The Best New Mascaras to Try Right Now

To us, there are few things better than opening up a new tube of mascara. In fact, New Mascara Day has become a favorite of ours, only made sweeter by the newest mascara formulas that are hitting shelves this season. Between the clump-free, lengthening and volumizing formulas, our eyes look wider with each swipe.
In order to keep you up to date on the latest happenings in the mascara department, we’ve rounded up eight new mascaras that have opened our eyes. Take a look at our picks for the best mascaras above; your eyelashes will thank you.
The newest crop of mascara means serious business.
Lash Potion is Revlon's lush-est formula yet. As a glam addition to their Grow Luscious line, the wand is a spiral and gives comfortable volume that's impressive.
Revlon Lash Potion, $4.99, Target
Avon is a hidden gem of cosmetic brands and their amazing and innovative Mega Effects is no exception. While it takes some maneuvering and is described as a paint brush by very satisfied users, you'll have those finely tuned yet dense, sexy lashes you always wanted even if it's just a Tuesday.
Avon Mega Effects, $10, Avon.com
We were hooked on L'Oreal's new Butterfly Effects mascara the moment we laid our eyes on the wand (or vice versa). The unique shape allows for each lash to be perfectly coated in the formula.
L'Oreal Butterfly Effects Mascara, Available Septemer 2013, LorealParisUSA.com
The baby doll gaze remains a desired look to mimic in mascara-land, and YSL's nicknamed Doll Lashes has given us the ultimate tool in the most luxurious packaging. Like the girly kid sister to their perfect for vixens Shocking mascara, the formula is saturated, be sure to coat slowly to keep it even. Doll Lashes will give you those Audrey eyes you always wanted. Gamines unite.
YSL Babydoll Lashes, $30, Sephora.com
This successor to Rimmel's original Lash Accelerator is the drugstore's answer to Lancome's Definicils. Your lashes will be separated and absolutely full, which is perfect for that natural or more subtle every day makeup look.
Rimmel London Lash Accelerator Endless Mascara, $8.53, Drugstore.com
The name is provocative, and your lashes will follow suit. The brush's hourglass shape leads to every lash properly coated and awesomely coquettish.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $23, Toofaced.com
Lash Domination has a unique design that resembles a wrap around staircase. In being able to reach all your lashes at 180 degrees, length and volume are guaranteed with this one, and with two coats, your lashes will be completely taken over.
Bare Minerals Lash Domination, $18, Bareescentuals.com
There's nothing like a product that does exactly what it says it will. Even after multiple coats, your lashes will stay separated. Lash Blast has been an old favorite for a while, and this update made the formula just that much better.
CoverGirl Lash Blash Clump Crusher, $6.99, Target.com