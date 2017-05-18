StyleCaster
Share

9 of the Prettiest New Hair Colors to Try This Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

9 of the Prettiest New Hair Colors to Try This Summer

by
9 of the Prettiest New Hair Colors to Try This Summer
9 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER

Guys, summer is pretty much around the corner, and if you’re anything like the beauty-obsessed of the world, your inspo boards are loaded photos of dewy, bronzed skin, watermelon lips, and of course, fresh, summery hair—like the lob that pretty much every celeb is wearing right now. And if you’re one of the scissor-haters who still hasn’t worked up the courage to get a drastic chop for the new season, we’ve got your remedy: an insanely pretty new hair color to try, uh, how soon can you get an appointment?

MORE: The 7 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

We’ll have to preface this with an apology, though, because we’re about to show you nine ridiculously gorgeous new hair colors that are about to infiltrate your social media this summer, and we’re willing to bet you’ll struggle with settling on just one. Unless, of course, you consider the decision between Gigi Hadid’s warm, honey brown and Lucy Hale’s raven-black hue an easy one (trust us—it’s not). So get your colorist’s phone number ready, because you’re about to find your new favorite summer 2017 hair color, below.

MORE: How to Wear Glitter on Your Face the Instagram Way

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9
Gigi Hadid's rose-gold blonde
Gigi Hadid's rose-gold blonde
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone's copper-toned auburn
Emma Stone's copper-toned auburn
Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss's muted, buttery blonde
Karlie Kloss's muted, buttery blonde
Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen's warm brown with toffee highlights
Chrissy Teigen's warm brown with toffee highlights
Photo: Getty Images
Cara Delevingne's icy platinum
Cara Delevingne's icy platinum
Photo: Getty Images
Lucy Hale's inky, blue-based black
Lucy Hale's inky, blue-based black
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez's chestnut brown with cinnamon highlights
Selena Gomez's chestnut brown with cinnamon highlights
Photo: Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz's platinum blonde
Zoë Kravitz's platinum blonde
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Roberts's burnt-sienna brown
Emma Roberts's burnt-sienna brown
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 5 Best Fast-Drying Top Coats That Seriously Work

The 5 Best Fast-Drying Top Coats That Seriously Work
  • Gigi Hadid's rose-gold blonde
  • Emma Stone's copper-toned auburn
  • Karlie Kloss's muted, buttery blonde
  • Chrissy Teigen's warm brown with toffee highlights
  • Cara Delevingne's icy platinum
  • Lucy Hale's inky, blue-based black
  • Selena Gomez's chestnut brown with cinnamon highlights
  • Zoë Kravitz's platinum blonde
  • Emma Roberts's burnt-sienna brown
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share