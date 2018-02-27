13 New Fragrances That Could Easily Double as Home Decor

Experience has taught us that finding a signature fragrance (if that even exists) never ends, but boy, is it fun searching for one. What we love most about perfume is that it doesn’t exclude anyone. You don’t have to be a certain height, size or skin tone to wear one. Smell-goods are for everyone!
All that’s really required is a desire to wear one; the rest is totally up to you. And although the category continues to evolve (hair perfume, anyone?), we’re relieved to know that perfumes and colognes have maintained their classic status. If you’re someone whose scent depends on the season, ahead are 13 new ones you should be eyeing for spring. They’re almost too pretty to use.
Proenza Schouler Arizona
The designer label's first-ever scent is dedicated to the respect and love of nature; specifically the Sonoran Desert in Arizona.
$100-$130 at Proenza Schouler
Chloe Nomade
This pretty, pink concoction is anchored by notes of mineral oak moss and flowery freesia.
$105 at Chloe
Clean Fresh Linens
If you've ever wanted to capture the scent of freshly washed bed sheets, the brand has someone made it happen with this new scent.
$40-$72 at Sephora
Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Pure Nectar de Parfum
Honey rose, sweet pear and creamy sandalwood make up the floral interpretation of the brand's original "Pure" eau de parfum.
$89 at Issey Miyake
Jo Malone London Primrose & Rye Cologne
This is just one of the five limited-edition fragrances in the brand's harvest-themed collection. Other options include Poppy & Barley, Oat & Cornflower and Green Wheat & Meadow Sweet.
$70 at Jo Malone London
Maison Margiela Replica 'Wicked Love'
Seduction is the word that comes to mind when we think of this unisex scent, made up of intoxicating notes like Egyptian Jasmine, vetiver, green pepper and so much more.
$180 at Barneys New York
MEMO Paris Tamarindo
We're absolutely obsessed with the warm, pineapple scent of this tropical-themed fragrance, inspired by the Pacific coast of Costa Rica.
$275 at MEMO Paris
Miu Miu L'Eau Rosee
Blackcurrant, lily and musk make this the perfect balance of floral and woodsy scents.
$61-$105 at Miu Miu
Moschino Gold Fresh Couture
Warm and spicy, this gourmand-heavy scent (jasmine, vanilla, mandarin) is encased in a haute couture version of the most common cleaning container.
$76-$96 at Sephora
NEST Wisteria Blue
Underneath notes of the beautiful blue flower are hints of Bulgarian rose, Imperial jasmine and fresh water.
$27-$72 at NEST Fragrances
Philosophy Amazing Grace Ballet Rose Eau de Parfum
The newest version of Philosophy's classic fragrance is inspired by the delicate scent of pink rose petals.
$20 at Philosophy
Aerin Hibiscus Palm
Think of watching the sunset on a lush beach whenever you spritz on this tropical fragrance, made up of Lotus Flower, Hibiscus Palm, exotic ginger and more.
$170 at Aerin
Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc
The warmth of amber and crispness of sparkling citrus will wake up the senses every time you wear this luxe scent.
$122 at Tom Ford
