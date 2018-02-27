StyleCaster
13 New Fragrances That Could Easily Double as Home Decor

13 New Fragrances That Could Easily Double as Home Decor

13 New Fragrances That Could Easily Double as Home Decor
Photo: Allison Kahler

Experience has taught us that finding a signature fragrance (if that even exists) never ends, but boy, is it fun searching for one. What we love most about perfume is that it doesn’t exclude anyone. You don’t have to be a certain height, size or skin tone to wear one. Smell-goods are for everyone!

All that’s really required is a desire to wear one; the rest is totally up to you. And although the category continues to evolve (hair perfume, anyone?), we’re relieved to know that perfumes and colognes have maintained their classic status. If you’re someone whose scent depends on the season, ahead are 13 new ones you should be eyeing for spring. They’re almost too pretty to use.

STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Proenza Schouler Arizona
Proenza Schouler Arizona

The designer label's first-ever scent is dedicated to the respect and love of nature; specifically the Sonoran Desert in Arizona.

$100-$130 at Proenza Schouler

Photo: Proenza Schouler
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Chloe Nomade
Chloe Nomade

This pretty, pink concoction is anchored by notes of mineral oak moss and flowery freesia.

$105 at Chloe

Photo: Chloe
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Clean Fresh Linens
Clean Fresh Linens

If you've ever wanted to capture the scent of freshly washed bed sheets, the brand has someone made it happen with this new scent.

$40-$72 at Sephora

Photo: Clean
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Issey Miyake
Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Pure Nectar de Parfum

Honey rose, sweet pear and creamy sandalwood make up the floral interpretation of the brand's original "Pure" eau de parfum.

$89 at Issey Miyake

Photo: Issey Miyake
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Jo Malone London Primrose & Rye Cologne
Jo Malone London Primrose & Rye Cologne

This is just one of the five limited-edition fragrances in the brand's harvest-themed collection. Other options include Poppy & Barley, Oat & Cornflower and Green Wheat & Meadow Sweet.

$70 at Jo Malone London

Photo: Jo Malone London
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Maison Margiela Replica 'Wicked Love'
Maison Margiela Replica 'Wicked Love'

Seduction is the word that comes to mind when we think of this unisex scent, made up of intoxicating notes like Egyptian Jasmine, vetiver, green pepper and so much more.

$180 at Barneys New York

Photo: Maison Margiela
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | MEMO Paris Tamarindo
MEMO Paris Tamarindo

We're absolutely obsessed with the warm, pineapple scent of this tropical-themed fragrance, inspired by the Pacific coast of Costa Rica.

$275 at MEMO Paris

Photo: MEMO Paris
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Miu Miu L'Eau Rosee
Miu Miu L'Eau Rosee

Blackcurrant, lily and musk make this the perfect balance of floral and woodsy scents.

$61-$105 at Miu Miu

Photo: Miu Miu
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Moschino Gold Fresh Couture
Moschino Gold Fresh Couture

Warm and spicy, this gourmand-heavy scent (jasmine, vanilla, mandarin) is encased in a haute couture version of the most common cleaning container.

$76-$96 at Sephora

Photo: Moschino
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | NEST Wisteria Blue
NEST Wisteria Blue

Underneath notes of the beautiful blue flower are hints of Bulgarian rose, Imperial jasmine and fresh water.

$27-$72 at NEST Fragrances

Photo: NEST Fragrances
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Philosophy Amazing Grace Ballet Rose Eau de Parfum
Philosophy Amazing Grace Ballet Rose Eau de Parfum

The newest version of Philosophy's classic fragrance is inspired by the delicate scent of pink rose petals.

$20 at Philosophy

Photo: Philosophy
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Aerin Hibiscus Palm
Aerin Hibiscus Palm

Think of watching the sunset on a lush beach whenever you spritz on this tropical fragrance, made up of Lotus Flower, Hibiscus Palm, exotic ginger and more.

$170 at Aerin

Photo: Aerin
STYLECASTER | New Spring Fragrances | Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc
Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc

The warmth of amber and crispness of sparkling citrus will wake up the senses every time you wear this luxe scent.

$122 at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford

