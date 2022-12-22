I’m Obsessed With Using Eye Cream to Look Less Tired & These New Ones Are the Most Exciting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I wish I could say I slept even seven hours a night but with all the stories I write and the meetings I take and the events in Los Angeles — oh, and new Netflix shows — I stay up much later than I should. That’s one reason why eye cream is my favorite part of my morning and nighttime skincare routines. It refreshes my eyes, de-puffing and allowing me a few minutes of much-needed self-care. Now that we’re heading into a new year, I’m looking to the best new eye creams of 2023, the ones I’ll be using on rotation for months to come.

Now, I don’t use eye cream as any kind of magic potion. Most of them won’t get rid of dark circles or make it look like I actually had a full night’s rest. But that’s not what I’m looking for. What I need is the right amount of hydration, a nice creamy or gel-based texture and ingredients that don’t irritate my sensitive eyes. Am I asking for too much? I don’t think so. Below, the newbies I think you’ll love, too.

Dieux Auracle Reviving Eye Gel

I knew in one pump I’d love Dieux’s latest creation, a gel-serum that feels almost cooling going on and sinks right into the skin. It contains biotechnology-derived algae to soothe the delicate under-eye area, peptides for de-puffing and firming and 10 percent glycerin to plump and hydrate. Try it with Dieux’s Forever Eye Mask.

Kopari Niacinamide & Caffeine Eye Bright Cream

Don’t let the lightweight texture of these eye cream fool you. It’s much more hydrating than it first feels. That’s thanks to the soothing cucumber and celery extracts and niacinamide to help skin retain moisture. There’s also caffeine and java berry extract to reduce under-eye puffiness, all packed in one little tube.

Farmacy Wake Up Honey Eye Cream with Brightening Vitamin C

I’m already a big fan of the rest of Farmacy’s honey line so it’s not surprising I found its eye cream so appealing. There’s three percent vitamin C to brighten, caffeine and cranberry peptide to de-puff and the buckwheat-honey blend to provide all-night hydration.

Make Orbital Balm Smoothing Eye Treatment

The heavy packaging of this eye balm just feels luxe and the formula delivers. There’s what Make calls a “skin brightening active” with antioxidant-rich fucoidan combined with algal polyphenols to brighten; probiotics, green tea, pomegranate and caffeine to de-puff and reduce the appearance of wrinkles; as well as biopeptides to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.