39 New Drugstore Beauty Products to Grab On Your Next Errand Run

We’re just days away from the unofficial start of summer, also known as Memorial Day, and life probably isn’t what you expected. Instead of planning beachside vacays and cookouts, most of us are still home-bound with limited opportunities to get out. On the upside, there are plenty of new summer drugstore beauty products to keep my eyes and hands busy, whether I’m shopping online or running an errand. In other words, thank goodness Target and CVS are considered essential businesses, because as far as I’m concerned, mascara belongs in my cart next to the eggs and milk.

Like all new seasonal drops, there’s so much to choose from, but summertime is admittedly my favorite. This year, it’s all about bright colors, lightweight formulas, and sunscreen newbies that won’t disappoint (more on this later). And because I’ve been cooped up in my tiny apartment for the last two months, I have no shame in putting on a full face of makeup or rocking a new hair accessory, even if it means no one will see me—can I get an amen!?

If you’re getting a little stir crazy, consider these fresh picks a welcome distraction. From confetti nail colors to a high-tech dry shave razor, keep scrolling for an impressive summer lineup.

SOL by Jergens Tone-Enhancing Body Bronzer

For a healthy sun-kissed glow, this wash-off body bronzer will give you a glow, sans the beach or pool.

Revlon x Ashley Graham Tropical Vibes Face and Eyeshadow Palette

Ashley Graham does it again. I can already tell this face and eye palette is going to be my holy grail.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Donut Shop Collection

This confetti-inspired shade, Sprinkle & Spice, is what a summer mani should look like.

Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Sunscreen SPF 30

This daily moisturizer hydrates skin, protects from harsh UV rays, and helps brighten your overall complexion.

OGX Rose Water & Pink Salt Scrub & Wash

Add this body wash and scrub to your #SelfcareSunday routine. It’s infused with rose water and pink sea salt and gently sloughs away dead skin without irritation.

Midol Caffeine Free

Our favorite period cramp reliever has a whole new look and I’m obsessed.

NYX California Beamin’ Face & Body Liquid Highlighter

Highlighter shouldn’t be confined to your cheekbones. This all-over illuminator will give you that lit-from-within glow from head to toe.

Sun Bum Mineral Whipped Mousse SPF 30

As a beauty editor, I know summer will bring a wave of new sunscreen formulas that excite and this whipped lotion is at the top of my list to buy. The consistency is between a mousse and a shaving cream which makes it super easy to lather over your body.

Carol’s Daughter Monoi Inner Strength System

Calling all damaged tresses! This restorative treatment will not only help rebuild stronger, healthier hair, but it leaves it nine times more moisturized, too.

NYX Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil

This brow drop is for all of us who are obsessed with clear brow gel. The dual-ended tool does the job of multiple tools, including fluff, fill and define brows, minus the pigment. It’s basically all my brow prayers answered in one tiny tool.

Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Razor

Shave anytime and anywhere with this dry shave razor. It’s pain-free, removes hair quickly, and makes touch-ups on the go a breeze.

Pixi by Petra LipGlow

Nothing says summer like poppy new lip colors and this new formula is the equivalent of a balm and a gloss having a baby. The coverage is buildable, but very natural and it leaves your pout with a slight sheen perfect for barely-there makeup looks.

R3SET UNWIND

There’s power in a good night’s rest and these capsules help to ensure that. A blend of 12 natural ingredients helps to support the body’s three systems that impact stress so your evening wind-down can better prepare you for a full night of sleep.

GSQ by Glamsquad Denim Knotted Headband

Hair accessories like this denim headband will become your everyday go-to, especially in the summertime when sporting a messy bun becomes a way of life instead of a choice.

Aussie Flora Aura Scent Boost Spray

Real life: When I spend a lot of time outside, my hair starts to smell like, well, the outside. That’s where this scent-boosting spray saves the day. It’s like a perfume for the hair and works wonders in-between wash days.

Conair Detangle and Go Shower Massage Brush

Make detangling a breeze with this easy-to-use detangling brush that doubles as a scalp massager.

Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor

Let’s be clear, there’s nothing wrong with body hair, but if you choose to shave, you’ll want a razor that glides smoothly and won’t irritate your skin.

SinfulColors CLAWS Press On Nails

These press-on nails were designed by Madonna’s nail artist. Need we say more?

Goodwipes Down There Wash

Keep everything balanced and clean down there with this aloe-based, hoo-ha wash.

Daily Concepts Daily Lip Scrubber

There’s no point in sporting lip color if your pout is cracked and dry. This lip scrubber will keep your lips soft, supple, and flake-free.

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Prep & Set Water Mist

No more worrying about melting makeup with this prep and set mist. Plus, it smells like fresh citrus so you’ll find every excuse to spritz this on throughout the day.

Bare Republic Mineral SPF 30 Face Sunscreen Gel-Lotion

If facial sunscreens typically give your breakouts, try this lighter-weight, oil-free formula.

essence Stay 8hr Waterproof Lipliner

This waterproof liner is happy hour and hot-weather approved and will stay in place no matter what the day brings.

Rael Heating Patch for Menstrual Cramps

That time of the month just got easier with these one-time use heated patches. Simply apply the patch where you feel discomfort and go about your day as usual. Each patch gives up to 6 hours of relief and you can reapply as needed.

Sincerely Jules by scünci Floral Scarf Scrunchie

The hair scarf trend isn’t dying down anytime soon and for good reason. They’re super cute, feminine and work great on all hair types and lengths.

Renpure Coconut + Vitamin E Hair Mask

Hair masks aren’t solely for the winter season. Replenishing masks, like this one filled with coconut and vitamin E, are a go-to after a dip in the pool to hydrate and repair the hair.

Neutrogena Soothing Clear Turmeric Mousse Cleanser

This mousse cleanser helps to balance out sebum levels in the skin and helps treat and prevent acne breakouts.

Love Beauty and Planet Sea Salt & Bergamot Body Lotion

This lightweight lotion smells so much like the beach that I slather it on every.single.day.

eos flavorlab Lip Balm

This lip favorite now comes in an irresistible mango melonade scent and the two-for-one deal means you can keep one in the house and your purse.

Rebecca Minkoff X imPRESS Press-on Manicure

Since nail salons likely won’t be open for awhile, these press-on nails will give you runway-ready tips in the meantime.

Pantene Silicone-Free Thickness Multiplier Leave-In Treatment

If humidity makes your hair fall limp, this amplifier will help to add thickness and volume in one spritz.

Schmidt’s Violet+Powder Sensitive Skin Deodorant

For those of you who can stick to natural deodorant all-year round, first off, kudos to you. Secondly, this new sensitive skin option from Schmidt’s is worth a try.

e.l.f. CBD Body Cream

This CBD body cream is perfect for targeting pesky dry patches and irritated or inflamed skin.

Flamingo Pubic Hair Wax Kit

If you’re like me and it’s been nearly two months since your last wax appointment, these at-home wax strips are must-haves for summer. Plus, they come ready to use, so messes are kept to a minimum.

(Launches May 20)

L’Oreal Paris Bambi Eye Mascara

If you like intense lashes, you’ve got to try this new mascara. The ultra-black pigment and fillers takes that red carpet-ready wide-eyed look to a whole other level.

(Launches July 2020)

Dove Cream Oil Mango & Almond Butter Body Lotion

Just because it’s warm weather season doesn’t mean you can put your body moisturizers on the back burner. This cream oil lotion is lightweight but still delivers the hydration of a heavier cream.

(Launches June 2020)

No7 ADVANCED Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate

The truth is, retinol pretty much helps answer most common skin concerns. From uneven texture to breakouts to dark spots, it’s the powerhouse with the potential to clear that all up. And this drugstore formula does just that without breaking the bank.

(Launches June 2020)

Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant

Let’s be honest, natural deodorant isn’t for everyone. But if you’re looking for a better-for-you formula, Secret’s new aluminum-free option is a must-try.

(Launches July 2020)

Versed Skin GUARDS UP Sunscreen

Another new sunscreen drop that I can’t wait to get my hands on. Unlike most mineral options, this one blends easily onto all skin tones so you don’t have that ashy, white cast on your complexion.

(Launches July 2020)

