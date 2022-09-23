The Absolute Best New Concealers, from Charlotte Tilbury to Milk and Too Faced

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This year is already incredible when it comes to new concealer launches. We have the big-name brands that always deliver, such as Charlotte Tilbury and Too Faced, plus newer brands like Kulfi and Merit. There are luxury versions from Dior Beauty and affordable finds from CoverGirl and Joah. There’s truly something for everyone to cover dark circles, de-puff and brighten skin.

Like mascara, concealer is a personal thing. We can’t say one is better than another because everyone’s skin type, tone and needs are different. Aging skin has different needs from younger, acne-prone skin, while dry skin craves hydration and matte skin needs mattifying. Luckily this year, there’s truly something for everyone and in a whopping 50+ shades taking into account undertones. It seems like beauty brands listened to consumers and there are officially more option than ever.

Shop the best concealers of 2022 — so far.

CoverGirl Simply Ageless Triple Action Concealer

This medium-to-full-coverage concealer contains a hyaluronic complex, vitamin C and niacinamide to hydrate and brighten. But that’s not all that makes it unique. It features a ceramic wand applicator that feels cool on application to help de-puff the under-eye area.

Kulfi Main Match Crease-Proof Long-Wear Hydrating Concealer

Not only is Kulfi the first South Asian brand at Sephora — and selling like crazy — it also makes maybe the creamiest formula we’ve tried. Read our entire review here.

Too Faced Born This Way Ethereal Light Smoothing Concealer

Fans of Too Faced’s full-coverage Born the Way Concealer will love this serum-light, buildable version with a natural-looking, medium coverage. It’s perfect for those days when full glam just isn’t going to happen.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation went ultra-viral for the way it evens out the skin tone but with a natural finish. It only makes sense the brand would roll out a concealer version. It’s so good, Sarah Hyland wore it at her wedding.

Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Medium Coverage Hydrating Concealer

This medium-to-full-coverage concealer brightens and smoothes with hyaluronic acid, caffeine, aloe vera and arnica.

Dior Backstage Concealer

This full-coverage, brightening concealer is just as pretty as the brand’s Backstage Foundation. But our favorite part? The pro-level brush right inside the tube making it so easy to sculpt the face.

r.e.m. beauty Sweetener Concealer

TikTokers have been going crazy for Ariana Grande’s lightweight, soft matte concealer in a whopping 60 shades. It’s buildable and hydrating with hyaluronic acid, ashwagandha and vitamin E.

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick

This lightweight, medium-coverage complexion stick can be used as a foundation and/or a concealer making it the perfect travel companion.

Joah Perfect Complexion Under Eye Concealer

Another viral TikTok fave is this affordable concealer fans say reduces under-eye circles and de-puffs at the same time. That’s thanks to the addition of hydrating ceramides and firming peptides.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Buildable Coverage Crease Proof Concealer

Huda Kattan knows what it’s like to be photographed. So, she created a hydrating but crease-proof concealer that moves with your skin and has no flashback. It looks like real skin but has a full-coverage, natural finish.

Saie Hydrabeam Brightening + Hydrating Under Eye Concealer

Sometimes you just want a light coverage formula for those no-makeup makeup days. That’s where Saie’s Hydrabeam comes in. It contains anti-inflammatory tomato extract, soothing cucumber extract and hydrating olive-derived squalane and plant-derived glycerin.

Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Full Coverage Multi-Use Concealer

It can be tough to get that full-coverage formula for an affordable price but Sephora Collection’s concealer nailed it for just $15. Plus, there are 50 shades to choose from so you can grab both a highlighting and contour color.