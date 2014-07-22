Meet the New Must-Haves: Summer’s Crop of Products We Can’t Live Without

Our desks are constantly inundated with new products. From hair care to new makeup tools to nail polishes, we’re always testing the best and brightest so you know which newbies are worth the money. This summer has been filled with fun, innovative, and splashy products that have been making our lives a little bit easier, and a lot more colorful.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a new go-to face mask or you’ve been trying to hunt down the perfect bright orange lipstick, we’ve put together the most noteworthy beauty products for summer so you can find a new favorite. Take a look at our picks above, and tell us which you’re dying to try in the comments below!
You've probably tried the original Moroccanoil treatment for hair, but if you've been dealing with coarse, dried out, damaged hair, the new Smooth collection is what your hair has been waiting for. With shampoo, conditioner, styling lotion, and a mask, your hair will never feel more smooth than with these products.
Moroccanoil Smooth Collection, Available August 2014, Moroccanoil.com
Designed to work in a unique way for every type of skin, Clinique's Smart Custom Repair Serum was developed over more than five years, taking into account every kind of skin care need. Whether you're dealing with uneven skin tone, radiance, or a lack of firmness, use this serum twice daily for your own personalized results.
Clinique Smart Custom Repair Serum, $59.50, Sephora.com
Kat Von D has never been a wallflower, so it only makes sense that her makeup line would follow suit. With black lacquered studded packaging and a megawatt matte orange that will last for hours on end, this lipstick is our new go-to for summer — and beyond.
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in A-GO-GO, $21, Sephora.com
We're self proclaimed mascara junkies, and with Lancome's latest Swan Neck Wand that gives you the most amazing set of lashes you could ever dream of, it's safe to say our addiction isn't going away any time soon.
Lancome Grandiose Mascara, Available August 2014, Lancome-USA.com
Available in three shades, this new cream blush from L'Oreal gives the most natural flush we've ever experienced (besides, you know, actually blushing).
L'Oreal Paris Visible Lift Blur Blush, $11.99, Drugstore.com
We've relied on Origins' Clear Improvement charcoal mask for years now, but this new on-the-go packaging makes it even more amazing. Throw a TSA-friendly pod in your carry on for your summer vacation and you'll have bright, clear skin no matter where you are.
Origins Masks to Go, $8, Beauty.com
From the creators of the Naked palettes comes this pop culture-meets-makeup phenomenon, the "Pulp Fiction" eye palette. Use the flattering range of colors to recreate the look from the cult classic movie, or just give yourself the best smokey eye you've ever had. Either way, you'll be addicted to this palette in no time.
Urban Decay Pulp Fiction Eye Palette, $34, Urbandecay.com
Metallics is one of the most fun trends to play around with right now, and it's only natural that our nails get in on the action, too. Sally Hansen's new Color Foil is made with real aluminum and comes in six fun shades, so your nails will never be boring.
Sally Hansen Color Foil Nail Makeup, $3.99, Ulta.com