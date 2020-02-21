The Best Neck Firming Creams

Scroll To See More Images

Regardless of how loyal you are to your multi-step day and night skincare routines, if you’re like many people, you probably often forget to bring your products down to your neck. The skin on our necks is ultra-thin and fragile, which means it’s also more susceptible to forming lines, sunspots, sagging, and all of the other glorious signs of premature aging. The neck is also particularly prone to loss of elasticity and loss of firmness—even more so than the face.

Unless you plan to sport a turtle neck for the rest of your life, if you want to keep the skin on your neck looking as healthy and youthful as the skin on your face, investing in an effective neck firming cream (in addition to a strong SPF lotion, of course) is absolutely essential. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best firming neck creams to defy gravity and combat fine lines.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. StriVectin-TL Tightening Neck Cream

This advanced contouring cream tightens the skin on the surface to help improve firmness. It’s also great for using on your jawline for a more chiseled look.

2. Desert Beauty Neck & Décolleté Peptide Cream

This peptid-infused neck and chest creams helps to tighten and revive the skin’s surface. It also contains a powerful blend of other anti-aging ingredients, including plant stem cells and vitamin C to reduce fine lines and brighten dullness.

3. Perricone MD Cold Plasma Sub-D Neck Cream

This advanced formula is formulated with a unique, liquid crystal delivery system, which allows the active ingredients to absorb better and faster.