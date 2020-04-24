Gravity-Defying Firming Creams to Nourish Your Neck

Does every single part of our bodies actually need a separate anti-aging treatment or is it all a hoax? We get slathering our precious complexions with a slew of age-deterring skincare products, from retinol to Vitamin C and of course rich moisturizers, but do our necks really need their own formula? It turns out, that there really isn’t a definitive answer for this puzzling question—while some by their targeted neck firming creams (not the same ones applied to the face), others consider facial creams equally as beneficial applied to the neck and chest.

I mean, if you’re going to take the time and spend the money on effective skincare products for your face, why neglect your neck? In fact, the neck and chest are one of the first places we show signs of again thanks to the extra delicate (and often exposed) skin in these areas. So, if you are on board with slathering yourself in gravity-fighting ingredients, we’ve got you covered with a lineup of some of our favorite firming and age-defying neck creams that money can buy.

1. Pure Biology Premium Neck Cream

This natural neck cream is formulated with anti-aging and lifting active ingredients, including shea butter, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, vitamin C, and caffeine to soften fine lines, defy sagging, and even out skin tone with regular use. This formula is also made in the USA and is both paraben and cruelty-free.

2. ACTIVSCIENCE Neck Firming Cream

This clinical-strength formula is powered by a laundry list of age-defying ingredients to firm, contour, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This targeted neck cream helps to tighten loose skin and sagging because it helps promote increased levels of collagen and elastin (two major anti-agers). This cream is potent, but gentle enough for all skin types to use, including sensitive skin.

3. IQ Natural Neck Firming Cream

This ultra-hydrating neck cream helps to retain moisture for hours and helps to firm and lift sagging skin with continuous use. Armed with an array of powerful anti-aging ingredients, including peptides. coconut oil, and botanical actives, this natural and plant-powered formula is effective, yet non-irritating.