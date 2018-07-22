StyleCaster
Share

20 Nontoxic Lipsticks for Bold and Clean Color

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Nontoxic Lipsticks for Bold and Clean Color

by
20 Nontoxic Lipsticks for Bold and Clean Color
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Whether you prefer your lipstick without a side of crushed beetle (sorry) or you just like your lips to be free of parabens (again, sorry), there are lots of options out there to keep your lips looking bright and feeling healthy. After all, women who wear lipstick regularly wind up eating quite a bit of the stuff over the course of their lifetimes. If you’re going to be wearing it (and eating it) on the daily, why not be sure it’s made of things you would actually want in your body—and you can actually pronounce?

MORE: The Beginner’s Guide to Understanding Clean Beauty

Since the FDA tested 400 mainstream lipsticks and found lead in all of them, it’s safe to say that your go-to lipstick probably has some weird—and potentially toxic—stuff in it. If you’re looking for an alternative, look no further. Ahead, discover nine lipstick brands that are formulated with ingredients that you can feel good about putting in your body, rather than worrying whether your cosmetics might slowly be having some adverse effect on your body.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Axiology Lipstick
Axiology Lipstick

100 percent vegan and palm-oil-free, this vibrant lippie is made with a slew of organic oils, including avocado, castor, and grape seed.

$30 at Axiology Beauty

Photo: Axiology
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Beautycounter Color Intense Lipstick
Beautycounter Color Intense Lipstick

Available in eight diverse shades, from nude to classic red.

$34 at Beautycounter

Photo: Beautycounter
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Ilia Lipstick
Ilia Lipstick

This brand is loaded with butters and oils so your lips remain hydrated and washed in bold color.

$26 at Ilia Beauty

Photo: Ilia
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Jane Iredale PureMoist Lipstick
Jane Iredale PureMoist Lipstick

In addition to antioxidants for protecting your precious lips, pomegranate and blackberry extracts stimulate the senses.

$25 at Jane Iredale

Photo: Jane Iredale
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Satin Lip Cream
Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Satin Lip Cream

Juice Beauty's exclusive plant blend of glycerin, betaine and phospholipids ensure your lips get the hydration they need.

$24 at Juice Beauty

Photo: Juice Beauty
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Kari Gran Color Lip Whip
Kari Gran Color Lip Whip

Blush tones mixed with a hint of gold shimmer to brighten up your "no makeup" makeup look.

$24 at Kari Gran

Photo: Kari Gran
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Kjaer Weis Lipstick
Kjaer Weis Lipstick

Intense color made with rosa rubiginosa seed oil to minimize scarring.

$56 at Kjaer Weis

Photo: Kjaer Weis
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Kosas Lipstick
Kosas Lipstick

This one is packed with a lengthy list of natural oils and butters that lend themselves to the lippie's velvety finish.

$28 at Kosas

Photo: Kosas
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Lawless Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick
Lawless Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick

An emollient-rich formula that's buildable and doesn't flake.

$25 at Lawless Beauty

Photo: Lawless
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Lily Lolo Lipstick
Lily Lolo Lipstick

Packed with rosemary extract and vitamin E for moisture that's good enough to eat.

$18 at Lily Lolo

Photo: Lily Lolo
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Nu Evolution Lipstick
Nu Evolution Lipstick

Available in 13 bold colors, so you'll never get bored.

$30 at Nu Evolution Cosmetics

Photo: Nu Evolution
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Pacifica Devocean Natural Lipstick
Pacifica Devocean Natural Lipstick

Create kissable, protected lips at an ultra-affordable price.

$10 at Pacifica

Photo: Pacifica
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Ritual De Fille Enchanted Lip Sheer
Ritual De Fille Enchanted Lip Sheer

Sheer yet vibrant color for those days when you don't want to go bold.

$24 at Rituel De Fille

Photo: Ritual De Fille
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | RMS Wild With Desire Lipstick
RMS Wild with Desire Lipstick

Everyday-wear lip colors infused with the brand's signature moisturizing beauty oil.

$28 at RMS Beauty

Photo: RMS
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Spela Liquid Lipstick
Spela Liquid Lipstick

This matte liquid dries into a smooth, non-flaky finish.

$18 at Spela

Photo: Spela
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Suntegrity Lip C.P.R. Natural SPF 30 Lipstick
Suntegrity Lip C.P.R. Natural SPF 30 Lipstick

Infused with SPF 30 so you don't forget to protect your lips after slathering on the sunscreen.

$28 at Suntegrity Skincare

Photo: Suntegrity
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Tata Harper A Hint of Tint
Tata Harper A Hint of Tint

A pinch of rosy color that almost feels like a tinted balm instead of a lipstick.

$32 at Tata Harper

Photo: Tata Harper
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Vapour Siren Lipstick
Vapour Siren Lipstick

An award-winning lipstick made with a nourishing mix of organic pomegranate and rose.

$25 at Vapour Beauty

Photo: Vapour
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Winky Lux Double Matte Whip Liquid Lipstick
Winky Lux Double Matte Whip Liquid Lipstick

Waterproof and made with avocado oil, so you can lock in moisture while you're in the water.

$13 at Winky Lux

Photo: Winky Lux
STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Y Et Beaute India Lipstick
Y Et Beaute India Lipstick

A color collection inspired by the vibrant beauty of India.

$32 at Y Et Beaute

Photo: Y Et Beaute

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 Creative Ways to Make Fries Without Using a Single Potato

17 Creative Ways to Make Fries Without Using a Single Potato
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Axiology Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Beautycounter Color Intense Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Ilia Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Jane Iredale PureMoist Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Satin Lip Cream
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Kari Gran Color Lip Whip
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Kjaer Weis Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Kosas Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Lawless Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Lily Lolo Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Nu Evolution Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Pacifica Devocean Natural Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Ritual De Fille Enchanted Lip Sheer
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | RMS Wild With Desire Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Spela Liquid Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Suntegrity Lip C.P.R. Natural SPF 30 Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Tata Harper A Hint of Tint
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Vapour Siren Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Winky Lux Double Matte Whip Liquid Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Non-Toxic Natural Lipsticks | Y Et Beaute India Lipstick
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share