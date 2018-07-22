20 Nontoxic Lipsticks for Bold and Clean Color

Whether you prefer your lipstick without a side of crushed beetle (sorry) or you just like your lips to be free of parabens (again, sorry), there are lots of options out there to keep your lips looking bright and feeling healthy. After all, women who wear lipstick regularly wind up eating quite a bit of the stuff over the course of their lifetimes. If you’re going to be wearing it (and eating it) on the daily, why not be sure it’s made of things you would actually want in your body—and you can actually pronounce?
Since the FDA tested 400 mainstream lipsticks and found lead in all of them, it’s safe to say that your go-to lipstick probably has some weird—and potentially toxic—stuff in it. If you’re looking for an alternative, look no further. Ahead, discover nine lipstick brands that are formulated with ingredients that you can feel good about putting in your body, rather than worrying whether your cosmetics might slowly be having some adverse effect on your body.
A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.
Axiology Lipstick
100 percent vegan and palm-oil-free, this vibrant lippie is made with a slew of organic oils, including avocado, castor, and grape seed.
$30 at Axiology Beauty
Beautycounter Color Intense Lipstick
Available in eight diverse shades, from nude to classic red.
$34 at Beautycounter
Ilia Lipstick
This brand is loaded with butters and oils so your lips remain hydrated and washed in bold color.
$26 at Ilia Beauty
Jane Iredale PureMoist Lipstick
In addition to antioxidants for protecting your precious lips, pomegranate and blackberry extracts stimulate the senses.
$25 at Jane Iredale
Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Satin Lip Cream
Juice Beauty's exclusive plant blend of glycerin, betaine and phospholipids ensure your lips get the hydration they need.
$24 at Juice Beauty
Kari Gran Color Lip Whip
Blush tones mixed with a hint of gold shimmer to brighten up your "no makeup" makeup look.
$24 at Kari Gran
Kjaer Weis Lipstick
Intense color made with rosa rubiginosa seed oil to minimize scarring.
$56 at Kjaer Weis
Kosas Lipstick
This one is packed with a lengthy list of natural oils and butters that lend themselves to the lippie's velvety finish.
$28 at Kosas
Lawless Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick
An emollient-rich formula that's buildable and doesn't flake.
$25 at Lawless Beauty
Lily Lolo Lipstick
Packed with rosemary extract and vitamin E for moisture that's good enough to eat.
$18 at Lily Lolo
Nu Evolution Lipstick
Pacifica Devocean Natural Lipstick
Create kissable, protected lips at an ultra-affordable price.
$10 at Pacifica
Ritual De Fille Enchanted Lip Sheer
Sheer yet vibrant color for those days when you don't want to go bold.
$24 at Rituel De Fille
RMS Wild with Desire Lipstick
Everyday-wear lip colors infused with the brand's signature moisturizing beauty oil.
$28 at RMS Beauty
Spela Liquid Lipstick
This matte liquid dries into a smooth, non-flaky finish.
$18 at Spela
Suntegrity Lip C.P.R. Natural SPF 30 Lipstick
Infused with SPF 30 so you don't forget to protect your lips after slathering on the sunscreen.
$28 at Suntegrity Skincare
Tata Harper A Hint of Tint
A pinch of rosy color that almost feels like a tinted balm instead of a lipstick.
$32 at Tata Harper
Vapour Siren Lipstick
An award-winning lipstick made with a nourishing mix of organic pomegranate and rose.
$25 at Vapour Beauty
Winky Lux Double Matte Whip Liquid Lipstick
Waterproof and made with avocado oil, so you can lock in moisture while you're in the water.
$13 at Winky Lux
Y Et Beaute India Lipstick
A color collection inspired by the vibrant beauty of India.
$32 at Y Et Beaute
