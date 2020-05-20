The Best Natural Hand Sanitizers Made With Soothing, Skin-Loving Ingredients

Scroll To See More Images

The only skincare trend that matters right now is clean hands and thankfully, it’s not hard to master. Clean, rinse, and repeat—easy enough, right? Add in a hand sanitizer or two for when you don’t have access to soap and water and you’re covered. Alcohol-based formulas are all the rage and rightfully so because they actually kill germs, bacteria, and viruses. But for clean beauty enthusiasts, the best option is natural hand sanitizer powered by immunity-boosting herbal nutrients.

The most popular antibacterial ingredients are tea tree and thyme oil, though there are countless others being added to the growing fleet of hand cleansers. Some balance out the drying, but effective properties of an alcohol-based formula, while others are strictly plant-powered for those who swear by gentler and more natural sanitizing methods. Hand cleansers are a hot commodity right now; so much so, that even beauty brands are making their own versions with a charitable spin. But thankfully, there is an impressive assortment of lesser-known options for the taking too. Keep scrolling to snag a tube or two for your personal stash.

Hemp 4 Thieves Hand Cleaner

This is an effective 62% ethyl alcohol formula that doesn’t skimp on soothing moisture with the addition of clove bud, lemon, cinnamon bark, peppermint, eucalyptus, rosemary, and thyme essential oils.

Olivia Care Hand Sanitizer

Take in the soothing scent of lavender essential oil whenever you apply this non-GMO hand sanitizer free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates.

The Naked Bee Hand Sanitizer

Don’t expect this 62% ethyl alcohol to be drying. It’s also enriched with natural honey, aloe vera gel, seaweed extract, green tea extract, and essential oils.

Mehron Hand Hygiene Gel

This 70% ethyl alcohol cleanser is sensitive skin-friendly, thanks to fragrance-free formula enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E.

CleanWell Botanical Hand Sanitizer Spray

Vegan, cruelty-free, and non-GMO, this botanical formula is rich in thyme oil, an all-natural ingredient with antimicrobial properties.

Dr. Bronner’s Lavender Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray

Organic ethyl alcohol, glycerin, and lavender oil provide a “naturally calming” cleansing experience every time you spritz your hands.

Primarily Pure Hand Sanitizer

This hand sanitizer, made with 63% grape alcohol, is also enriched with immunity-boosting essential oil, aloe vera juice, veggie glycerin, and just a smidge of essential oils.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.