10 Natural Hair Tutorials to Master Instead of Watching Paint Dry

All of a sudden, you’ve got lots of time on your hands. There are no parties to attend, non-essential errands to run or Hinge dates to decide between. You’ve also cleaned the house, finished a book, fed the cat and binged another season of The Office. When all is said and done, I guess the only thing left to do is go down a YouTube rabbit hole, right? Well, if that’s the case, you might as well hunker down with the best natural hair tutorials and actually learn something.

Besides getting a step-by-step guide to classic and new hairstyles alike, vloggers are a treasure trove of product recommendations, underrated techniques and kind-of amazing background music (more Megan Thee Stallion, please!). Instead of staring into the abyss of your friend’s Zoom background, use your free time to put on a headwrap, throw your braids into a new style and plenty more.

Finally—Learn How to Cornrow

Totally not ashamed to admit that I still struggle with this. Trust me—the day I can cornrow my own hair will be an amazing one. This tutorial takes each part of the process incredibly slow for beginners, making it easy to press play and pause as you try at home. Just be sure to protect you or the other person’s hair beforehand with a moisturizer like Pantene Gold Series Triple Care Braid Cream ($9.99 at Amazon) to prevent breakage.

Blowout Your Hair with Low Heat

Few things are more beautiful than natural hair that’s been blown-out, but with the wrong tool, it can lead to irreversible damage. Naptural85 (a YouTube vet) tutorials are still my go-to and her blowout demo with Revlon’s One-Step Hair Styler and Dryer ($33.99 at Amazon) will have you ready to turn up the heat.

Put on a Headwrap

There are a plethora of ways to wear a headwrap, but it’s easy to get caught in a styling rut. This top-rated tutorial from Kilahmazing delivers 4 standout looks using wraps from her very own line. My personal favorite is the “Canary” pattern ($28 at Kilah Crowns).

Work on Your Twist Out

You’ll find Bria Larine’s twist-out tutorial to be incredibly detailed and easy to follow, thanks to a close angle to her handwork and directions that aren’t too complicated. I also love that she incorporates almond oil ($7.79 at Amazon) into her process, as it’s super lightweight and great at locking in moisture on textured hair.

Keep Busy With Bantu Knots

You will be downright mesmerized by the end result of KJ Beauty’s bantu knot tutorial. Commenters underneath are also super helpful, recommending products like TGIN Butter Cream ($13.74 at Amazon) oil and water to downplay white residue.

Throw on a Wig for the First Time Ever

Wig tutorials aren’t in short supply on YouTube, but Makeba’s beginner-friendly guide is among the best as she doesn’t skimp on the details for each and every step. She’s using a unit from the popular My First Wig brand, but if you need something more cost-effective, I recommend this Original Queen lace front wig ($65.88 at Amazon).

Style Your Box Braids

You’ll want to have strong ponytail holders like the Goody Slideproof Elastics ($3.99 at Amazon) on hand to recreate most of Kashea Jabre’s 20 (!) hairstyles for box braids. The updo at the start of the video is my personal favorite.

Spice Up Your Short Hair

Whether you’re growing out a pixie or simply prefer keeping your hair short, it can be easy to settle for the same hairstyle every day. With the help of some Eco Style Gel ($8.99 at Amazon), a toothbrush and hair string, vlogger Shakeira C manipulates her short hair into 14 quick and easy styles.

Contemplate a New Wash Day Routine

Prettywitty77’s full wash day routine is loaded with lots of product recommendations for type 4 hair, including the affordable Creme of Nature Argan Oil Moisture & Shine Shampoo ($7.51 at Walmart).

