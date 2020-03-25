9 Curly Hair Masks to Slather Your Strands in While You Work

At this point, anything that will keep my hands busy is a literal dream come true. Working from home and having little to no time outside has tested every bit of my patience and forced me to contemplate new routines, like sitting on the window sill and counting the cars that pass by. With what I hope was the worst of cabin fever come and gone, I’m hoping to rescues the remnants of what used to be a regimented beauty routine. For starters, I’m using what I think is the best natural hair mask almost every day.

Underneath the towel turban that makes me feel I’m getting dressed everyday (despite staying in PJ’s), my hair is usually slathered in a mask or deep conditioner. Not only does it restore some normalcy to my new normal; it’s also insurance that my hair will flourish whenever I can sit at an actual work desk again. If you have natural hair like me and want to make the most of your WFH days, here are some of the best-reviewed natural hair masks for every budget.

OGX Pracaxi Recovery Oil Moisture Treatment

Though the popular appeal of this mask is that it can work its magic in a mere 60 seconds, I still like to keep it on longer to reap the deeply nourishing benefits of pracaxi oil, an ingredient native to Brazil.

Sauce Beauty Guacamole Whip Deep Moisture Mask

You’ll definitely want to double-dip this delectable hair treatment infused with avocado and a plethora of oils (coconut, argan, monoi).

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate Shea Butter Hair Mask

Use this treatment, infused with shea butter and macadamia oil, as a styler or let it sit in your hair for hours to rescue your damaged ‘do.

Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque

This oldie, but goodie is a must-try for anyone seeking hair growth, as it’s rich in castor oil, a star ingredient for longer, stronger hair.

DevaCurl Melt Into Moisture Matcha Butter Conditioning Mask

For those with finer hair, this hair mask promises not to weigh you down despite being infused with some seriously rich ingredients.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Word of mouth is amazing for this Sephora top-seller; a deep-conditioning treatment rich in B vitamins that will help repair hair after damaging heat styling.

Creme of Nature Pure Honey Moisture, Replenish and Strength Hair Mask

Dryness is handled when you incorporate this creamy and thick honey-infused hair mask into your regimen.

Cantu Grow Strong Strengthening Treatment

In addition to promoting hair growth, this protective treatment is good to have in your stash before and after chemical processing.

Mizani Moisture Fusion Intense Moisturizing Mask

This Cupuaçu Butter, Argan Oil and honey-infused deep conditioner restores and improves moisture retention without weighing down (and weakening) curl definition.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.