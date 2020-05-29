15 Bestselling Vitamins for Boosting Your Natural Hair Growth Routine

Scroll To See More Images

It’s hard to remain patient when hair growth is your number one beauty focus. It seems no habit, oil, styler, or trimming schedule can add inches quick enough. Bad news—there is no magic fix. Nursing damaged hair back to health will always take time and if you also want your strands to lengthen, settle in because it’s going to be a long ride. Good news—there are certain products, like the best natural hair growth vitamins, that can boost your efforts a smidge while also improving the overall health of your skin, nails, and immune system too.

Unless you’ve invested in a supplement whose one and only ingredient is biotin (the most popular option associated with hair growth), chances are you’re going to find a solution enriched with a wide-ranging list of multifunctional nutrients. For instance, vitamin C decreases hair shedding while also providing antioxidant protection to the skin and encouraging the production of cells that help fight off infection. Folic acid, collagen, and several B vitamins are other hair vitamin allstars that support multiple body systems.

There’s also the choice between traditional capsules, flavor-enhanced gummies, and liquid formulas, the latter of which is said to have a better absorption rate. Whichever you choose, remember that an effective hair growth plan will vary from person to person. There will never be a shortage of products to choose from—and positive reviews to back up each one—but getting the results you want will depend on a process that is unique to you. With that being said, if you are looking to add a supplement to your carefully-curated hair growth lineup, here are some top-rated options to keep on your radar.

The Mane Choice Manetabolism Plus

This GMO-free, doctor-formulated supplement contains over a dozen multifunctional nutrients (including biotin and folic acid) for strengthening the immune system and improving the overall health of the skin, nails, and hair.

ApHogee Nutritional Supplement for Healthy Hair

Just one of these supplements contains the minimum daily recommended amount of over 12 different essential vitamins and minerals, including the ones that target hair growth.

Camille Rose Naturals Super Foods Vitamins

This plant-based herbal supplement was made to support thinning hair and shedding with ingredients that boost overall health and growth.

HUM Nutrition Hair Sweet Hair Growth Vegan Gummies

Besides biotin and Para-aminobenzoic Acid (for targeting hair color), this standout vegan supplement also contains Fo-Ti, a Chinese nutrient that boosts hair and scalp health.

Nutrafol Women

This award-winning daily supplement has been clinically proven to reduce shedding in two months and significant hair growth in just six months.

Briogeo B.Well Vegan Omega 3, 6, 9 + Biotin Supplements

For those who prefer a more natural approach to their hair growth routine, these softgels are made of micro-algae and filled with multiple fatty acids, biotin, and other nutrients that support robust hair growth.

Sugarbear Hair Vitamins

Don’t be fooled by the candy-like taste. These vitamins still mean business with a vegetarian (and cruelty-free) supply of vitamin- and biotin-rich supplements for healthier (and longer) hair.

Vital Proteins Beauty Boost

This multifunctional supplement improves the skin’s production of collagen and increases hair growth with biotin, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and selenium.

Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin + Nails Gummies with Biotin and Collagen

You’re getting everything you need for more luminous skin and stronger hair with this all-in-one supplement further boosted by biotin and collagen.

Zhou Nutrition HAIRFLUENCE Dietary Supplement

Say goodbye to breakage and hello to faster growth with this nutrient-rich daily supplement that targets damage and sleepy hair follicles with bamboo extract, collagen, and more.

Hairfinity Healthy Hair Vitamins

By now, you’ve seen plenty people rave about the effectiveness of this brand’s exclusive complex of amino acids, collagen, MSM, and silica on damaged hair.

Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements for Women

A lot of research went into this clinically-proven solution for thinning hair and hair loss. Its not-so-secret weapon is AminoMar, a marine protein complex exclusive to the brand.

DL.MD Liquid Multi-Vitamin Supplement

Sephora shoppers applaud the high-absorption rate of this potent liquid vitamin that swiftly delivers a slew of nutrients to the body for healthier skin and hair.

Curls Blissful Lengths Liquid Hair Growth Vitamin

This blueberry-flavored liquid vitamin contains all of the essential B vitamins in addition to biotin and folic acid for targeting dandruff and shedding.

Mielle Organics Adult Healthy Hair Formula

Increase scalp circulation, wake up inactive hair follicles, decrease dandruff, and more with this organic supplement for repairing and lengthening your hair.

