13 Natural Hair Growth Shampoos That Won’t Strip Your Strands of Moisture

Scroll To See More Images

It’s truly a great day—correction: a great year—when you discover a shampoo that doesn’t leave your hair sounding squeaky and feeling sticky. A clarifying cleanse is important, but it shouldn’t snatch all signs of moisture from your hair in the process, especially if your goal is to lengthen and repair. In my opinion, the best natural hair growth shampoo can clear the scalp and strands of buildup and enrich those areas with deeply-nourishing (and growth-promoting) ingredients without the need to use an entire bottle of conditioner on your hair afterward.

As I’ve stated before, hair growth for textured hair is a tricky beast because there is no one solution for everyone. There’s much to consider when putting together a routine that will turn your dream of healthier and longer hair a reality. Besides getting the 411 on your family hair history and any possible pre-disposed conditions, it’s also important to know which ingredients actually work with your hair instead of weighing it down or causing more damage. Remember this: what works for your favorite YouTuber or sells out in Sephora isn’t necessarily your perfect match. Consult with a dermatologist or other hair expert if you can and read product labels like it’s your job.

With that being said, my recommendations for the best natural hair growth shampoo (or co-wash) may or may not be your match. But ultimately, all of these standout formulas are made with ingredients that have been clinically proven to boost hair growth. Some, like biotin, directly target this common goal while others simply elevate the health of your overall scalp or hair for which growth is the by-product. Pro-tip: if you already have a go-to cleanser, consider adding a lengthening oil or styler to your regimen too.

Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo

An Amazon top-seller renowned for delivering quick results, all thanks to a growth-promoting formula that includes biotin, argan oil, nettle extract, and more.

Kerastase Resistance Bain Extentioniste Shampoo

This higher-end shampoo was formulated to specifically target hair lengthening and strengthening, using ceramides, taurine, and an exclusive creatine complex.

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

Best suited for finer hair types, this vegan and cruelty-free cleanser thickens, strengthens, and hydrates the hair with biotin, pro-vitamin B5, Loquat fruit extract, and more.

Revita High-Performance Hair Stimulating Shampoo

This sulfate-free cleanser was designed to boost growth and thickness for those suffering from pattern baldness and thinning. Its powerful formula includes a slew of nourishing and reparative ingredients, including niacinamides and copper peptides.

Bondi Boost Hair Growth Shampoo

This Austrailian-made cooling cleanser is packed with amino acids, vitamins and minerals to target slow hair growth.

Kevin.Murphy Plumping Wash

Want to increase density in addition to length? This luxe thickening cleanser does just that with a formula rich in tripeptides, plant extracts and oleanolic acid.

Sunny Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil Lavender Moisturizing Shampoo

By now, you’ve heard about the reparative and growth-promoting benefits of castor oil, which are combined with the soothing properties of lavender for this textured hair shampoo.

ApHogee Keratin & Green Tea Shampoo

The antioxidant properties of green tea offer a gentle, yet effective cleansing of the scalp which ultimately leads to more robust hair growth.

DevaCurl Buildup Buster Micellar Water Cleansing Serum

This genius micellar water-based serum delivers an ultra-clarifying cleanse to the scalp without stripping it of moisture, thanks to Abyssinian seed and jojoba oils.

As I Am Restore & Repair Jamaican Black Castor Oil Co-Wash

Consider detangling handled with this rich and decadent cleanser, enriched with moisturizing ceramides and lengthening castor oil.

Renpure Biotin + Collagen Thicken and Strengthen Shampoo

You won’t find a more affordable cleanser on the market than this plant-based cleanser boosted with biotin and collagen to increase hair length and density over time.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo

If you already have the best-selling mask, you might as well invest in the castor oil-infused shampoo, too.

Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo

This coconut-scented cleanser, free of parabens and dyes, was formulated to target scalp buildup and dry strands with a coconut oil-infused formula.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.