12 Natural Hair-Friendly Serums Formulated to Support Healthy Hair Growth

Scroll To See More Images

To reap the benefits of any hair routine, you need consistency and patience. If that hair routine just so happens to be focused on achieving longer and stronger strands, well you need consistency, patience, and more patience. Results usually take weeks or months—depending on your specific goals—and finding the products that successfully mesh together for a routine can be a timely process in and of itself. Personally, it took me around one month to get my daily essentials in order, including what I think is the best natural hair growth serum.

Ultimately, it’s the simple, but effective habits that boost the growth rate of your hair—things like a healthy diet, exercise, and routine cleansing and conditioning. As for all of the supplemental boosters like nutrient-rich vitamins, moisturizing oils, and luxurious hair masks, those picks rely heavily on your lifestyle, individual needs, and budgets. For instance, while castor oil and shea butter are rightfully lauded as two of the best ingredients for taking hair to new lengths, I find that using too much of either actually hurts my hair, leaving it greasy and weighed down with buildup. Instead, lighter options like almond oil have helped my cause.

However, let’s not overlook the general greatness of natural hair growth serums. Collectively, they tackle a myriad of concerns that weaken the growth process such as dryness, scalp irritation and breakage. In some cases, they can also increase the absorption of other products in your routine which leads to better moisture retention and more consistent hydration. So if you’re still testing out contenders for your regimen, here are 12 more to keep on your radar.

Kerastase Resistance Length Strengthening Scalp Serum

A leave-in treatment enriched with moisturizing ceramides and a strengthening creatine complex to repair hair fibers.

Better Not Younger Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum

A non-greasy serum made with centella asiatica, niacinamide and caffeine to stimulate and strengthen the hair and scalp.

DevaCurl Buildup Buster Micellar Water Cleansing Serum

A weekly cleanser powered by a micellar technology with Abyssinian seed oil and jojoba to nix buildup and replenish moisture.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Serum

A binchotan charcoal-infused serum made for tackling excess buildup, balancing sebum production, and decreasing scalp irritation.

Taliah Waajid Protective Styles Healthy Hair Under There Bamboo, Avocado And Peppermint Conditioning & Restoring Serum

A soothing and restorative scalp serum made to keep the skin in tip-top shape under a protective style.

ORS HAIRestore Fertilizing Serum

Keep up your growth routine while wearing a protective style by applying this potent blend of nettle extract and horsetail extract to the scalp.

Camille Rose Naturals Cocoa Nibs & Honey Ultimate Growth Serum

A stimulating elixir of sesame seed, coconut, jojoba, and olive fruit extracts, amla oil, and Brahmi herbs to unclog blocked hair follicles to boost circulation.

Botanika Beauty The Stimulator

A multitasking jill-of-all-trades hair moisturizer and growth stimulator enriched with cinnamon, jojoba, and sage.

Dr. Miracle’s Intensive Spot Serum

A peppermint oil- and vitamin-infused spot treatment for promoting growth in thinning edges and bald spots.

EDEN BodyWorks Papaya Castor Scalp Massaging Serum

A fruity and delicious-smelling serum boosted with growth-promoting castor oil.

Hairfinity Infinite Edges Serum

A concentrated treatment that targets thinning hair edges with castor oil, hydrolyzed wheat protein, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.

The Mane Choice Ancient Egyptian Anti-Breakage & Repair Antidote Split-End Treatment Serum

A serum for preventing split ends and breakage on your ends, and formulated with several moisture-rich oils.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.