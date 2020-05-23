15 Natural Hair Growth Products Backed by Countless Rave Reviews

Scroll To See More Images

It seems we’re never done researching or asking around for actually effective textured hair growth advice. There’s a lot to be said and done but ultimately, the process is individual to the person. I’ve seen friends go from a pixie to a bob in months simply by sticking to a biotin gummy. Countless YouTubers swear by rice water rinses and other DIY concoctions. Everyone’s got their very own list of the best natural hair growth products and a specific way of using them.

Over the years and through an innumerable amount of convos with experts and hair gurus in my inner circle, I’ve learned that the best way to start and maintain the long game is by making simple, healthy choices. For starters, that included improving my diet with protein-rich foods and plenty of water, followed by a wash day routine and daily styling regimen that didn’t compromise moisture. Incorporating a hair vitamin, nixing the heat tools, and occasionally trimming my ends have helped, too.

As for deciding which growth-promoting products to invest in, I’ve mastered a balance of scanning product labels for lengthening nutrients such as castor oil, along with reading reviews from people with curl patterns similar to mine. So while this list of top-rated natural hair growth products isn’t just for loose curly-wavy hair, it’s definitely a mixed-bag of finds that could suit a variety of textures.

PURA D’OR Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo

This best-selling cleanser has a nearly five-star review on Amazon thanks to reviewers who experienced fast, visible growth from its hodgepodge of active ingredients, including biotin, rosemary, tea tree, nettle extract, and zinc.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque

Those prone to excessive shedding or styling damage swear by this deep conditioner’s protein-rich shea butter and castor oil-formula for nourishment and healthy regrowth.

The Mane Choice Manetabolism Healthy Hair Vitamins

I’ve seen more than a handful of YouTubers recommend this non-GMO supplement boosting antioxidant protection in the hair, skin, and nails which ultimately leads to healthier (and sometimes faster) growth.

Design Essentials Almond & Avocado Sulfate-Free Shampoo

If detangling only leaves you with more shedding, Design Essentials’ entire line of softening and moisturizing almond and avocado products (including the sulfate-free cleanser) will keep your hair strong and hydrated.

Kerastase Resistance Bain Extentioniste Shampoo

This shampoo was formulated specifically for targeting damaged, slow-growing hair with moisturizing ceramides, scalp-stimulating taurine, and an exclusive, reparative creatine complex.

Carol’s Daughter Monoi Intense Repair Inner Strength System

In just 10 uses, this new monoi oil-infused, rinse-out treatment promises to reach into the inner most part of the hair cuticle to strengthen and moisturize from the inside out.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Serum

This is a powerhouse scalp treatment that draws out impurities with Binchotan charcoal, targets itchiness with peppermint oil, diminishes bacterial irritation with tea tree oil, balances oil production with witch hazel, and promotes hair growth with biotin.

Camille Rose Naturals Cocoa Nibs & Honey Ultimate Growth Serum

You’ll probably be familiar with the plant- and fruit-derived oils in this growth promoting serum, but what makes it a standout are Brahmi herbs that unblock hair follicles to boost blood circulation.

Sunny Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil

This high-quality brand of organic castor oil is extracted from castor beans that are roasted and grounded by a manual grinder before being boiled down to its purest, brownest form.

Alikay Naturals Essential 17 Hair Growth Oil

The first-ever product from this best-selling natural hair brand is still a top-seller renowned for its 17-oil blend that reduces dandruff and boosts growth.

Mielle Organics Moisturizing Avocado Hair Milk

Incorporate this organic, lightweight moisturizer into your daily routine to encourage moisture retention and healthy, hydrated growth.

Jamaican Mango & Lime No More Itch Gro Spray

If you’re looking the lengthen your locs or twists, this top-selling anti-dandruff mist moisturizes the hair without causing greasy buildup on the scalp.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.