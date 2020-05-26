12 Top-Rated Natural Hair Growth Oils for Waking Up the Scalp

Scroll To See More Images

There is no one way to go about growing your hair. After all, it truly depends on a multitude of factors, even if you have the best natural hair growth oil sitting in your bathroom (more on this in a sec). First, you have to make note of your genetic makeup and whether that leaves you vulnerable to certain conditions. For instance, I inherited my mother’s hairline which means the softer hairs near my temples aren’t necessarily a result of tension from protective hairstyles; they’re just kind-of there and that’s totally okay. My split ends, on the other hand, are completely my fault. I definitely need a trim if I want this grow-out phase to pick up the pace.

And let’s not forget the importance of a healthy diet and cleansing routine that makes sense for your curl pattern and general lifestyle. All in all, we shouldn’t underestimate the hair growth process—it’s one that requires meticulous attention, proper advice, and most importantly, consistency and patience. Even if you’re a product junkie who loves trying all of the best natural hair growth products, it’s worth reading reviews from those with hair like yours and researching the ingredients on the product label first. Such is the case with oils in particular. Not every popular option may lead to optimal results and even if you’re confident in your choice, knowing how and when to use is just as important.

With all that being said, certain oils do a fantastic job of boosting blood circulation in the scalp, clearing buildup, or promoting overall hair health; the by-product of all these benefits being growth. So if you’re looking for one to integrate into your routine, here are some of the top-rated options for a variety of curl patterns and budgets.

Tropic Isle Living Strong Roots Red Pimento Hair Growth Oil

Though it’s not nearly as popular as castor oil, red pimento oil also promotes blood circulation in the scalp, with hair growth being the by-product.

Pantene Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil

This argan oil-rich formula was developed by Black women scientists to effectively add moisture and shine to textured hair without weighing it down.

Essy Naturals Growth Oil

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about this potent blend of growth-promoting ingredients including caffeine, biotin, castor oil, and rosemary oil.

OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Weightless Healing Oil Treatment

In addition to wheat protein and collagen (both of which thicken hair strands), this treatment also contains an exclusive, high-performance type of biotin for encouraging growth.

Alikay Naturals Essential 17 Hair Growth Oil

Yes, you read that correctly—a grand total of 17 essential oils and herbs are packed into this powerfully potent moisturizing oil for improving the overall health of your hair.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment

If your daily routine leaves your scalp especially prone to buildup, this antimicrobial serum infused with purifying charcoal and tea tree oils will soothe and balance it back to optimal health.

Sunny Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil

For some, good old fashioned castor oil is the key to healthier and longer strands. This top-selling version is renowned for its meticulous extraction process that results in high-quality oil for the hair and skin.

Kerastase Initialiste Advanced Scalp & Hair Serum

This higher-end hair and scalp serum is enriched with green tea extract for protection against environmental stressors, multiple conditioning agents for softer hair strands, and ceramides for strengthening the hair and reducing breakage.

Luster’s Pink Natural Oil Blends Lush Growth Oil

My current go-to is this all-in-one hair oil that provides antibacterial and moisturizing properties with a multitude of essential oils, including tea tree, rosemary, sweet almond, and castor.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Over 30 essential oils and growth-promoting biotin are packed into this organic treatment for targeting breakage and scalp irritation.

Camille Rose Naturals Cocoa Nibs & Honey Ultimate Growth Serum

Amla oil and Brahmi herbs are the true stars of this multi-essential oil treatment that targets slower-than-usual blood circulation in the scalp.

Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Hair Oil

The founder (and chemist) behind this cult-favorite growth oil formulated this coffee seed- and castor oil-infused oil after suffering from alopecia.

