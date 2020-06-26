10 Luscious Masks to Boost Your Hair Growth Routine

Scroll To See More Images

Hair growth is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires patience, consistency, trial-and-error depending on your routine, and did I mention patience? I decided about a month after doing everything from home that I might as well throw a healthy hair routine into the mix, too. And since getting to my barber became more of a dream than reality, I decided I would dedicate myself to a hair growth routine instead of attempting to groom my buzz cut because, well, what else did I have to do? The verdict is still out on what is and isn’t working, but I do know that the best natural hair growth masks have only helped my cause.

Even if I weren’t growing out my hair, a mask or deep conditioner would still be part of my wash day routine. No matter your curl pattern or hair length, these once-a-week (give or take) treatments are the extra bit of TLC that help improve the absorption of your daily products, boost moisture retention, prevent shedding, and target split ends or other forms of breakage. I won’t tell you which hair mask is your perfect match—only you can best determine what plays nice with your unique curl pattern, lifestyle, and needs. However, I can confirm that the options listed here have excellent word-of-mouth reviews, ingredients that specifically target growth, and prices that won’t hurt your wallet. Keep scrolling to for a closer look if you want potential options to kick off your search—I have a feeling at least one of these will raise your eyebrows (in a good way).

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask

A moisture-boosting, protein-free hair treatment suitable fo all hair types and formulated with nourishing avocado, vitamin C-rich kiwi, and antioxidant-rich spinach.

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate Shea Butter Hair Mask

A budget-friendly blend of aloe vera juice, coconut water, shea butter, and multiple oils for conditioning hair and repairing damaged ends.

SheaMoisture Power Greens Reconstructor

A superfood-enriched hair treatment designed to penetrate every hair fiber with intense moisture.

Aunt Jackie’s Curls & Coils Flaxseed Recipes Fix My Hair Intensive Repair Conditioning Masque

A deep-conditioning repair mask that strengthens brittle strands and prevents breakage/thinning with flaxseed, mango butter, coconut oil, and more.

Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner

An award-winning humectant hair treatment enhanced with olive oil babassu oil, and sage oil to better penetrate the hair cuticle and restore moisture.

Camille Rose Naturals Coconut Water Penetrating Hair Treatment

A thirst quencher for dehydrated hair, infused with healing (and growth-promoting) nettle, emollient-rich argan fruit extract, anti-fungal coconut water, and strengthening palm kernel oil.

African Pride Moisture Miracle Moroccan Clay & Shea Butter Heat – Activated Masque

A thick and creamy treatment made with clarifying Morrocan red clay and strengthening and moisturizing shea butter.

SheaMoisture Strengthen & Restore Jamaican Black Castor Oil Masque

A cult-favorite growth-promoting hair mask renowned for its formula that includes reparative Jamaican Black castor oil, an ingredient routinely recommended for strengthening and lengthening hair strands.

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

A deeply moisturizing hair mask suitable for all curl patterns and made with smoothing argan oil, moisturizing glycerin, and fatty acid-rich linseed extract.

Thann Shiso Hair Mask

An underrated weekly hair treatment that softens and strengthens with a moisture-rich formula that includes clarifying alpha-linolenic acid, hydrating vitamin A, and omega 3-rich Nano shiso extract.

