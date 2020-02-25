13 Nutrient-Rich Hair Conditioners That Naturalistas Love Buying in Bulk

Scroll To See More Images

Conditioner is a must for anyone with textured hair. It’s what makes detangling bearable and keeps our strands in tip-top shape between wash days. Though I’m rocking a short cut now, I remember the days when I would go through a bottle in just days without batting an eyelash. And even though I’m currently obsessed with foam conditioner (more on this in a sec), I’m still constantly looking for the best natural hair conditioner because what else do you expect from a product junkie?

The natural hair community has gone through its fair share of changes in the last decade, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the amount of product recommendations, whether you’re browsing a blog or searching YouTube for a twist-out tutorial. Combined with sites like Naturally Curly and the ever-growing amount of textured hair options on Amazon, you’ll be hard-pressed to leave a site or store empty-handed. So if you’re looking to switch up your routine with a new conditioner, here are the most popular options, both old and new.

Flaxseed is only just starting to get the attention it deserves in the haircare industry, but Aunt Jackie’s has always been ahead of the bandwagon. Its best-selling hair mask includes flaxseed, avocado and coconut oil, all of which are delivered to the hair via nourishing carrier oils to repair breakage and treat dry strands.

Foam conditioner is definitely an acquired taste, but after a couple go-rounds, you won’t be able to get enough. As of late, my obsession is this lightweight conditioning styler that defines my bedhead curls and gives them a major shine boost.

If you’re looking for a conditioner that will leave your strands beyond silky-smooth without disrupting a dye job, Morrocanoil has you covered. Its curly hair formula is enriched with strengthening veggie protein, as well as both argan and abyssinian oil for pain-free detangling and antioxidant protection.

This oldie-but-goodie conditioner smells divine, works with any curl pattern and is renowned for its strengthening and repairing capabilities, thanks to a monoi oil- and vitamin B5-rich formula.

Unlike One Condition Delight that’s better suited for wavy hair, this rich formula packs a heavier punch in the moisture department for tighter coils and curls.

Squalane, a multitasking ingredient more often associated with skincare products, is the star of this top-selling Amazon favorite with reviews that praise its moisturizing benefits.

Whether you want to detangle on wash day or ease the lengthy process of removing a protective style, this detangling conditioner is must-have for nixing knots without giving yourself a headache.

Come summer, you’re going to be all over this humidity-proof, color-safe conditioner, formulated with ceramides and cationic polymers for shielding strands against the elements.

Housed in a recyclable container and made with plant-derived ingredients, this conditioner is gentle enough for daily use when you don’t want to deal with second-day curls.

Jamaican black castor oil reigns supreme in the hair growth department, so it’s no surprise that years after its debut, this rich leave-in remains a go-to for so many naturalistas.

Use this moisturizing conditioner daily or once a week as a deeper treatment to breathe new life into lackluster waves, curls and coils.

For everyday cleansing that won’t strip moisture from your hair and scalp like a traditional shampoo, try using this creamy, rich conditioner instead.

This once-a-week deep conditioner packs a heavy punch with a slew of ingredients that tackles all of your biggest hair concerns; from rosehip oil for hydration to almond oil for frizz.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Deep… $36 buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.