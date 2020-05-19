Non-toxic Natural Foundations That Enhance Your Beauty

When it feels like foundation is caked on your face, you feel gross and that your pores are clogging with every second you keep it on. That thick foundation almost feels like it’s filled with chemicals as you’re applying it to your face. It sometimes even has a vaguely synthetic smell. Foundation sits on the top layer of your skin all day. If you’re going to be wearing face make-up all day, you might as well look for a more natural alternative. There are good foundations that aren’t made up of chemical names that you can’t even try to pronounce. They work just as well as those big brand-name powders and liquids.

We found the best natural foundations that are chemical-free. These foundations use ingredients that are often organic, and they don’t include parabens, animal products, gluten or other products that could secretly harm you or your skin. Just because they’re natural doesn’t mean that you won’t get good, light-weight coverage. These foundations target your problem areas, smooth out fine lines and give your face a dewy, natural look. It enhances your features rather than smothering them in a cake-y liquid.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. BaeBlu Organic Aloe-Based LUX Liquid Foundation

This all-natural foundation claims to be made by all organic ingredients, and it’s vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, chemical-free and even gluten-free. The glass bottles are even eco-friendly. Despite being so natural, this foundation still can give you coverage, without clogging your pores. It also helps with anti-aging through its botanical formula and balances out your excess oil and dry spots. With more than 16 shades to choose from, there’s a foundation color for every skin tone.

2. Better'n Ur Skin PORCELAIN Organic Liquid Foundation

Instead of just a matte foundation, this foundation appears a little shimmery, giving you a natural glow. The buildable foundation is liquid but dries like powder, which means it feels lightweight on the skin and not caked on. This natural foundation from Better’n Ur Skin is cruelty-free, palm-free, paraben-free, non-GMO, vegan and 90 percent certified organic. There are 12 shades to choose from.

3. EVXO Organic Liquid Mineral Foundation

This liquid all-natural foundation from EVXO comes with a convenient push-dropper, so you can control the amount of foundation you need, without wasting any accidentally. There are no plastics, fillers, alcohol, silicone, fragrances, synthetic toxins or harmful chemicals in this foundation. It’s made out of chamomile, thyme and Vitamin E, which will help protect your skin. There are 10 foundation colors available, and EVXO recommends their foundation for light or medium coverage.