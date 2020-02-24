These Natural Deodorants Really Do Work—Even if You Actually Have B.O.

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like me and have found making the switch to natural and aluminum-free deodorants a major fail, let me tell you fellow excessive-sweater, there is indeed, hope for us all. I’ve suffered from excessive sweating (a.k.a. hyperhidrosis) since I was a young child, and while the problem primarily manifests itself in my hands and feet, sweaty and smelly underarms have also been a life-long issue of mine. For years and years, I would apply my clinical-strength antiperspirant-deodorant hybrid up to three times a day to keep pits feeling fresh and odor-free. However, when it occurred to me that clogging the ultra-absorbent pores on my underarms with toxic chemicals and aluminum to keep dry was a major health concern that I needed address (some studies have linked these ingredients with cancer) I decided that I had to try a more natural alternative to the traditional products I’d been abusing for over a decade.

The first time I decided to give natural deodorants a whirl, I was woefully disappointed to say the very least. Not only did the product I chose not even work, but it also caused an uncomfortable underarm rash that lasted over two weeks. Naturally, I didn’t want to give up my non-toxic quest just yet, so I opted for yet another brand to try my luck. While this one didn’t end up with a severe rash after just one use, it left my armpits drenched and stinky within an hour of wear. Well, as the saying goes, the third time was definitely the charm for me. So, before you surrender all hope in finding an effective deodorant that isn’t tainted with all of the bad stuff, check out my favorite non-toxic deodorants that have truly worked for me (and not just for an hour or two).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant

This aluminum-free deodorant harnesses the natural odor-reducing benefits of premium coconut oil to keep you feeling fresh. The formula glides on clear and lasts all day long without feeling sticky.

2. Schmidt's Deodorant For Odor Protection

This natural deodorant is formulated with organic, odor-neutralizing ingredients to keep you feeling (and smelling) fresh and B.O.-free.

3. Underarmed Natural Deodorant

This organic deodorant has a very subtle hint of fragrance (courtesy of essential oil, not fragrance) to keep odor at bay.