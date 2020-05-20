All-Natural Concealers to Add to Your Clean Beauty Collection

The non-toxic and all-natural beauty market has expanded tremendously over the past several years, so now you don’t have to sacrifice performance, coverage, and wear time to a formula that’s not laden with foreign and potentially harmful ingredients. Beauty enthusiasts have become more and more aware that some makeup items are chock full of toxic chemicals and shady additives that can totally cause your skin to freak out in a number of different ways, from blemishes to rashes. Frankly, if you see an ingredient listed on the product’s packaging that you can’t pronounce, it’s probably not natural or healthy for your skin.

When looking for a natural concealer that isn’t formulated with a slew of bad substances, keeping your eye out for keywords like “organic,” and “vegan,” is often a great place to start. What you do want to avoid are synthetic and potentially-harmful additives, including fragrances, silicones, parabens, and sulfates (just t name a very select few). While natural complexion products tend to be associated with less coverage and mediocre performance overall, there are surprisingly plenty of all-natural formulas available that don’t compromise the quality of the formula for healthy ingredients. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite concealers to help you transition to clean makeup easily.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes

1. Ecco Bella FlowerColor Correcting Concealer

With a convenient and easy-to-apply stick formula, this creamy and all-natural concealer offers full coverage without looking cakey or feeling greasy. Instantly cover up dark spots, undereye circles, and other imperfections instantly.

2. W3LL PEOPLE Natural Bio Correct Multi-Action Concealer

This non-toxic, skin-enhancing formula has a mouse-like formula, giving buildable coverage that doesn’t cause irritation or clog your pores. The weightless feel glides on seamlessly to even out the complexion and stays put all day long.

3. Bella Mari Natural Concealer Cream

This smooth, cream concealer gives you full coverage with just one layer of the non-toxic product. The formula is infused exclusively with botanical and all-natural ingredients that nourish the skin while evening out the complexion.