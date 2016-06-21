8 Completely Natural Bug Sprays to Try If You’re DEET Paranoid

Insect-borne illnesses are terrifying. Mosquitoes can transmit West Nile, Zika, malaria, encephalitis, and more while adding insult to injury with itchy red bumps; ticks are often infected with Lyme disease, a condition suffered by several members of the Hadid family.
Also fairly frightening: DEET, the skin-irritating pesticide you’ll find as the active ingredient in most insect repellents. Developed by the US Army in 1946, DEET has been used by the general public since 1957, according to the EPA. Its effect is straightforward: Insects hate the smell of DEET, so they won’t want to bite anyone or anything that’s covered in it.
Initial evidence deemed the ingredient safe, but as is wont to happen with “safe” chemicals, some real shit has gone down since then, including seizures, severe epidermal reactions—and the Pesticide Information Project out of Cornell University, which found that “Everglades National Park employees having extensive DEET exposure were more likely to have insomnia, mood disturbances and impaired cognitive function than were lesser exposed co-workers.” Excellent.
If it seems like a lose-lose, like you’re either going to get malaria or die of a DEET-associated seizure and that’s that, then have some faith in the natural alternative. “Natural bug sprays do actually work,” says NYC-based dermatologist Angela J. Lamb, MD. “Studies have shown that [they’re] proven to be extremely effective, because DEET is not the only thing that does the job.”
As it happens, bugs hate some other stuff, too—stuff that also conveniently happens to exist in nature, like citronella, lemongrass, cedar wood, eucalyptus, and catnip (???). And because we called for something to protect us against insects without causing mood disturbances and impaired cognitive function, Jessica Alba—and seven other natural health-conscious brands—answered and provided us with the best natural bug sprays that are also certified safe for humans. That wasn’t too much to ask, right?
Even natural bug sprays can be irritating to sensitive skin if they have a high concentration of citrus or certain essential oils, but this one is engineered to be hypoallergenic and nonirritating so that it's safe for everyone. A base of soybean and castor oils means it keeps skin feeling soft and nourished, too.
The Honest Co. Bug Spray, $12.95; at The Honest Co.
This formidable formula is proof that you don't need strong chemicals to bring out the big guns: While it certainly doesn't smell as innocuous as some of the other natural bug sprays—the potent herbal scent of citronella really comes out here—it's incredibly effective at warding off mosquitoes and other insects for hours at a time.
Burt's Bees Herbal Insect Repellent, $8; at Burt's Bees
This brand takes its insect-repelling catnip very, very seriously—it harvests its own USDA Certified Organic ’nip to ensure it's as pure and effective as possible. Formulated with lemon, eucalyptus, cedar wood, citronella, and lemongrass, the dry spray lacks the chemically reek of traditional bug spray, with a perfectly pleasant citrusy, woodsy fragrance instead.
Erbaviva Buzz Spray, $21; at Erbaviva
Decidedly not chic but very effective nonetheless, this is one of the highest-rated natural bug sprays around. It gets its power from lemon eucalyptus oil, which smells refreshing enough that you won't regret spraying it all over your clothes, too, if need be. That said, the strength of this formula is more than sufficient for fending off bugs for hours, which means it may be a little stronger than desired for a sensitive nose.
Repel Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent, $7.75; at REI
Packaged in an easily recyclable aluminum bottle and readily available at your local Whole Foods, this organic, natural repellent targets all bugs, not just mosquitoes, and is lab-tested for efficacy. It's also available in a convenient 2.7 oz travel size, so you can pretty much just throw it in your bag to have on hand whenever the need strikes—necessary if you're the type of person whom mosquitoes seem to devour alive at every opportunity.
Badger Anti-Bug Shake & Spray, $11.99; at Badger
Relevant: This undiluted spray, containing 99.9-percent active ingredients of essential oils and extracts, claims to repel Aedes aegypti, the mosquito responsible for Zika, dengue fever, yellow fever, and other serious diseases. (Worst. Bug. Ever.) All natural, hypoallergenic, gluten-free, vegan, and biodegradable, it's super safe for skin and the environment, and peppermint oil and vanilla contribute to a tolerable aroma.
Puracy Natural Bug Spray, $9.99; at Puracy
The suffix -cide is borrowed from the French, who borrowed it from the Latin -cida, derived from caedere, which means to kill. Which brings us to this natural, organic bug mosquito repellent, which also kills offending insects on contact. Active ingredients of cedar wood oil and therapeutic-grade lemongrass oil combine with hydrated silica to give the spray a smoothing finish that keeps skin moisturized, and despite the foreboding name, it's safe enough for infants, pregnant and nursing women, and even pets.
Wondercide Insect Repellent, $12.99; at Wondercide
Fun for the whole family! (As in, it's not just for infants.) This repellent is packed with safe hypoallergenic ingredients—citronella, lemongrass, and cedar bark oils are key, and aloe vera, calendula, and arnica extracts give it skin-nourishing properties, too. It's safe for head-to-toe use on humans of all ages, provided you don't spray it directly into your, or anyone's, eyes.
California Baby Natural Bug Blend Bug Repellent, $16.99; at Drugstore.com