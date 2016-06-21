8 Completely Natural Bug Sprays to Try If You’re DEET Paranoid

Insect-borne illnesses are terrifying. Mosquitoes can transmit West Nile, Zika, malaria, encephalitis, and more while adding insult to injury with itchy red bumps; ticks are often infected with Lyme disease, a condition suffered by several members of the Hadid family.

Also fairly frightening: DEET, the skin-irritating pesticide you’ll find as the active ingredient in most insect repellents. Developed by the US Army in 1946, DEET has been used by the general public since 1957, according to the EPA. Its effect is straightforward: Insects hate the smell of DEET, so they won’t want to bite anyone or anything that’s covered in it.

Initial evidence deemed the ingredient safe, but as is wont to happen with “safe” chemicals, some real shit has gone down since then, including seizures, severe epidermal reactions—and the Pesticide Information Project out of Cornell University, which found that “Everglades National Park employees having extensive DEET exposure were more likely to have insomnia, mood disturbances and impaired cognitive function than were lesser exposed co-workers.” Excellent.

If it seems like a lose-lose, like you’re either going to get malaria or die of a DEET-associated seizure and that’s that, then have some faith in the natural alternative. “Natural bug sprays do actually work,” says NYC-based dermatologist Angela J. Lamb, MD. “Studies have shown that [they’re] proven to be extremely effective, because DEET is not the only thing that does the job.”

As it happens, bugs hate some other stuff, too—stuff that also conveniently happens to exist in nature, like citronella, lemongrass, cedar wood, eucalyptus, and catnip (???). And because we called for something to protect us against insects without causing mood disturbances and impaired cognitive function, Jessica Alba—and seven other natural health-conscious brands—answered and provided us with the best natural bug sprays that are also certified safe for humans. That wasn’t too much to ask, right?