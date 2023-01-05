The 10 Highest-Rated Natural Beauty Products at Nordstrom Include Hailey Bieber’s Must-Have Concealer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s clear out any confusion out of the way first. What does natural mean exactly when it comes to beauty products? Although I used to be a skincare girlie that preferred not harsh, but hard working chemicals to get the job done, over the years I’ve discovered that many brands have formulated effective products without having to switch up their natural formulas. Basically, if a product is labeled natural, that means there are no synthetically derived ingredients in the bottle.

To make sure the products labeled natural are true to their word, read the product descriptions. Brands should be able to detail the harmful stuff they’re leaving out and what they’ve added in instead. Of course, always do your own research when it comes to adding new products into your routine. If you’re ever concerned with how a product will interact with medications you’re already taking or prescription retinoid creams, send a quick message to your derm to find out if it’s wise to add something new to the mix. Otherwise, here are our top picks for the best natural beauty products that reviewers love. That means each of these babies have either 4 star reviews from shoppers like you who have fallen in love with natural beauty.

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer

Hailey Bieber is in love with this concealer that’s frequently featured in her GRWM videos on TikTok. It’ll stay in place all day and illuminate your face in all the right places.

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator

In the new year, I’m making sure not to skimp on the TLC I give my body. Think about it: Why should exfoliating only be for the face? This natural exfoliator is made with an AHA/BHA trio to gently slough of dead skin cells that are making you look dull.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint

Made with niacinamide, squalane, and hyaluronic acid, applying this to your face is like quenching it with a huge bottle of water. The result? Glazed donut-esque skin.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair Mask

This is one of the highest-rated hair masks on the entire Nordstrom site. Shoppers love that it works on all hair types and even their stylists see an improvement after they start using it.

TULA Skin Care The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

This cleanser has over 2,000 perfect reviews from shoppers who say it gets rid of all the makeup on your face after the first wash. Plus it’s gentle on the skin and probiotic extracts help maintain the skin’s natural balance.

megababe Thigh Rescue Mini Anti-Friction Stick

Looking for a natural way to stay fresh-feeling even on the stickiest summer days? Pick up this anti-friction stick that over 1,000 reviewers call “life-changing.”

Fieldtrip Into the Blue Stress Less Moisturizer

This is a newcomer to the beauty space but it already has nearly 250 reviews that are near-perfect. Reviewers love that it’s lightweight and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil and more.

Osea Body Oil

Over 1,000 reviewers gave this all natural body oil a near five-star perfect review. It uses antioxidant-rich ingredients to hydrate the skin and improve skin’s elasticity. Reviewers love that it’s hydrated but doesn’t appear slimy or greasy on the skin.

Youth to the People Kale Superfood Cleanser

The brand calls this cleanser a green juice for your face and 2,300 reviewers agree. This vegan cleanser uses all the phytonutrients found in your favorite superfood salad to enrich your skin with vitamins A, C and E.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

Nearly 1,000 reviewers love this hydrating blush stick that’s made with hydrating ingredients so you look dewy and never dried out.