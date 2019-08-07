An Unfiltered Beauty Editor’s Review of Every Nars ‘Orgasm’ Product

Scroll To See More Images

When Francois Nars debuted his iconic Nars Orgasm Blush 20 years ago, the moniker alone was shocking as it created an entirely new league apart from its cookie-cutter counterparts. But beyond the unforgettable sexy name was another shocking discovery: it actually looked good on anyone who tried it (gasp!). Long before Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty ushered in a long-awaited and much-needed overhaul of products that are actually inclusive, Nars’ cult-favorite blush got the ball rolling with its peach-pink shimmer compact that would eventually lead the way for an entire range of the best Nars Orgasm products.

Now, with the co-sign of countless celebs, makeup artists, and vloggers, the brand’s flagship range has achieved an exemplary reputation that basically begs anyone (especially makeup newbies) to try something at least once. Truth be told, it’s been a hot minute since my cheeks (the ones on my face!) got the Orgasm treatment. My beauty habits have evolved to that of a true-blue minimalist, so the most I’m giving you outside of special occasions is a little coverage, a few swipes of mascara, maybe a highlighter, and lip gloss to top it off.

However, after a big-chop that motivated me to show my face a little more love, I found myself using the limited-edition Endless Orgasm palette–which is sadly, sold out–more than once. In my world, using a palette at all is reason for celebration because that means I felt excited enough to abandon my borderline-lazy routine. With that in mind, I decided that my newfound love for color combined with the brand’s anniversary were reason enough to go all in and try everything in the Orgasm range. With that being said, here’s a pleasing, unfiltered (literally–no Facetune!) review of each product.

Nars Orgasm Blush

Of course I had to start with the originator. Admittedly, on the days that I do wear makeup, I usually skip the blush. Powders aren’t my favorite and more often than not, they have too much shimmer. Orgasm, on the other hand, gave just enough. It’s not so little that you have to build and build and build to get any hint of pink, but when you do build, it doesn’t look like someone dropped a glitter bomb on your cheekbone.

I was actually surprised by how subtly beautiful it turned out; I’d even wear it on my eyelids. It is a true-blue powder formula, so if liquids are more your vibe…

Nars Orgasm Liquid Blush

I highlight recommend the liquid version. Because I am all about a dewy glow, I loved how this formula blended in with my coverage (which is Nars BTW) and gave me that pinched cheek glow without looking too pastel-y.

The applicator isn’t my favorite, but what makes me love this more than the powder formula is that I have more control with finger application. And a little goes a very long way. Dewy beauties, this is a must-try.

Nars Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm

I am a bonafide lip balm hoarder, so the packaging alone made me perk up because there’s no way it’ll get lost in my purse looking this shiny and pink. But pretty tube aside, the balm feels downright luxurious, but not sticky. As you can see, it delivers an extremely sheer wash of that iconic peach-pink and doesn’t appear too shiny.

As far as staying power is concerned, I reapplied a handful of times throughout the day, which I think is pretty good compared to other balms I’ve had to reapply every hour on the hour.

Nars Orgasm Lip Gloss

The lip gloss isn’t that much different from the lip balm, except it gives you a little more color (and shimmer) and feels slightly heavier. The formula is also buildable, so if you want more peach than pink, it’s totally possible with a few more layers. My favorite thing about the lip gloss is that it feels just like the lip balm; no stickiness!

Nars Orgasm Lipstick

Out of all the lip products, I was most surprised by the lipstick, which is part of the brand’s anniversary collection. I was expecting a lot more color with just one swipe, but you need to really layer this one on if you’re looking for an intense pigment payoff.

However, being that I’m a minimalist, I actually loved the barely-there look and feel of it. So if you’re a busy “I don’t have time to wear makeup, but still want to do something” kind-of person, this should be in your purse.

Nars Endless Orgasm Palette

Okay, this one’s my favorite and of course, it’s limited-edition and already sold out. When I first opened this palette, the first word that came to mind was “effortless.” These are colors that you can quickly dab onto your lid with a finger and they’ll still look amazing.

And if you’ve got makeup artist-level skills and want to do a cut-crease, the results are equally beautiful. I used this for my sister’s wedding and whenever I actually leave time for it in the morning. I love mixing two or three of the colors together and covering my lids or just one in the inner corners. The Wanted Palette has very similar colors so you can sort-of still try it yourself.

Nars Orgasm The Multiple

This cream-to-powder stick is something you can use literally anywhere on your face and decollete (hence the name). I found it to have a very similar consistency to the iconic blush with the same buildable quality. I used this on my cheekbones and liked it, though the liquid blush will definitely be my go-to.

Nars Orgasm Illuminator

This is another complexion booster that I think minimalists will love. I mixed this with my moisturizer, put on some mascara, and still got asked what foundation I was wearing, even though I was wearing none. My only warning is to use just a little; I went overboard one morning and looked like a disco ball when I tried to take a selfie outside. But all in all, it’s a “no-makeup makeup” favorite.

