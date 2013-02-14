Best Nails of NYFW: Textures and Designs You Can Pull Off At Home

It’s only been a few days, and Fashion Week has already given us enough nail art inspiration to last until spring. Last season, we were seeing a disheartening amount of nude, buff nails, but this season’s stunning manicures have made up for the lack of lacquer in the past. Besides mixing polishes to create unique designs, manicurists have also been piling on the texture for some high quality creations.

There’s been no shortage of eye candy when it comes to the nail art backstage, but we’re especially thrilled about these nails because they’re so accessible for at-home manicures. Whether you gravitate towards simple, graphic designs like the nails at Prabal Gurung or you’ve got the guts to go for a veiled manicure like Ruffian’s, nails are a trend you can adopt early from Fashion Week. Take a look at the best nails we’ve spotted so far (and we’ll be continuously updating) so make sure to check back to stay inspired!