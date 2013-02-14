StyleCaster
Best Nails of NYFW: Textures and Designs You Can Pull Off At Home

Augusta Falletta
It’s only been a few days, and Fashion Week has already given us enough nail art inspiration to last until spring. Last season, we were seeing a disheartening amount of nude, buff nails, but this season’s stunning manicures have made up for the lack of lacquer in the past. Besides mixing polishes to create unique designs, manicurists have also been piling on the texture for some high quality creations.

There’s been no shortage of eye candy when it comes to the nail art backstage, but we’re especially thrilled about these nails because they’re so accessible for at-home manicures. Whether you gravitate towards simple, graphic designs like the nails at Prabal Gurung or you’ve got the guts to go for a veiled manicure like Ruffian’s, nails are a trend you can adopt early from Fashion Week. Take a look at the best nails we’ve spotted so far (and we’ll be continuously updating) so make sure to check back to stay inspired!

Butter London's Katie Hughes designed the Libertine nails with a gold base and accented with vibrant, colorful gems. 

Photo: Libertine/Libertine

Katie Gallagher showcased nails inspired by a snowy night created by Miss Pop and entirely appropriate during Nemo. 

Photo: /Twitter

The nails at Rebecca Minkoff (created using Essie polishes) resembled an oil slick, inspired by outer space. 

Photo: /Instagram

The veiled nails at Ruffian, designed by Keri Blair at MAC Cosmetics, had a gorgeous Victorian flare. For a complete look at how to create these nails yourself, watch our Ruffian nails video

Photo: /Instagram

Kate Spade's '70s glam style was accessorized by long oval nails in two different colors and with gold stud appliques. 

At Nicole Miller, Butter London's Katie Hughes created three different nail looks for the collection (displayed above) to correspond with the themes of the clothing. 

Photo: /Instagram

Kate Spade nails by Deborah Lippmann featured a gold stud about an eighth of an inch above the cuticle.

Photo: /Imax Tree

Charlotte Ronson's picture frame nails were created by Miss Pop and were done in multiple color combinations. 

Photo: /Imax Tree

These Prabal Gurung nails, polished with Sally Hansen, are the essence of modern luxury. Dying to get this polish on your nails? We're giving away the Prabal Gurung x Sally Hansen collection, available in September. 

Photo: /Instagram

Alexander Wang's nails were created to look like sandstone with an eroded feel. 

Photo: /CND World Instagram

At Rodarte, Tracylee painted the nails with a nude polish and then used the limited edition Sally Hansen x Rodarte metallic line to polish the French tips in a gradient.

At The Blonds, CND nail artists created 22 different nail designs for the models to wear based on the inspiration for the show, which was drawn from the Alfred Hitchcock movie "The Birds."

Butter LONDON created a nude and black half moon manicure backstage at La Perla. 

Photo: Butter LONDON Instagram/Instagram

Nail artist Miss Pop designed a nude, grey and silver geometric manicure for the ThreesAFOUR show. 

Photo: Instagram /Instagram

Deborah Lippmann's satin finish polish made things interesting at the Honor show. 

Photo: Deborah Lippmann Instagram/Instagram

