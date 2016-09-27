The 33 Best Nail Inspiration Pics From Fashion Month

Searching for nail inspiration can be a major game of hit or miss. Sure, sometimes you’ll stumble across a blog full of gorgeous, minimalist nail pictures, each more simple and beautiful than the next, but more often than not, you’re looking at a collection of garish, DIY nail-art pictures taken in the fuzzy light of, seemingly, 2003. It’s confusing and off-putting and not at all chic. (Hey, we’re not knockin’ that nail-art life, but sometimes you don’t want fingers decked out in tiny ice cream cones or crying Kim K faces.)

So instead of trolling Google images for a billion hours, we went straight to the source of all things chic: fashion week. Specifically, the beauty scenes both in the states and across the sea. On the runways of New York and Milan this month, gold-trimmed cuticles glittered at Rodarte, two-toned nails shone at Michael Costello, and rainbow negative-space designs (yes, that’s a thing) were the spotlight at Creatures of Comfort.

And sure, it’s not like every single one of these manicures will be fully attainable to do yourself, but that’s the point of inspiration, right? Click through to see our 33 favorite nail looks from fashion month.