StyleCaster
Share

The 33 Best Nail Inspiration Pics From Fashion Month

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 33 Best Nail Inspiration Pics From Fashion Month

by
The 33 Best Nail Inspiration Pics From Fashion Month
33 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree

Searching for nail inspiration can be a major game of hit or miss. Sure, sometimes you’ll stumble across a blog full of gorgeous, minimalist nail pictures, each more simple and beautiful than the next, but more often than not, you’re looking at a collection of garish, DIY nail-art pictures taken in the fuzzy light of, seemingly, 2003. It’s confusing and off-putting and not at all chic. (Hey, we’re not knockin’ that nail-art life, but sometimes you don’t want fingers decked out in tiny ice cream cones or crying Kim K faces.)

MORE: 30 Fresh Fall Hairstyles to Wear Right Now

So instead of trolling Google images for a billion hours, we went straight to the source of all things chic: fashion week. Specifically, the beauty scenes both in the states and across the sea. On the runways of New York and Milan this month, gold-trimmed cuticles glittered at Rodarte, two-toned nails shone at Michael Costello, and rainbow negative-space designs (yes, that’s a thing) were the spotlight at Creatures of Comfort.

And sure, it’s not like every single one of these manicures will be fully attainable to do yourself, but that’s the point of inspiration, right? Click through to see our 33 favorite nail looks from fashion month.

MORE: The Very Best Street-Style Inspiration from Milan Fashion Week

0 Thoughts?
1 of 33
Thom Browne
Thom Browne
Photo: ImaxTree
Luisa Beccaria
Luisa Beccaria
Photo: ImaxTree
Carmen Marc Valvo
Carmen Marc Valvo
Photo: ImaxTree
Byblos
Byblos
Photo: ImaxTree
Francesco Scognamiglio
Francesco Scognamiglio
Photo: ImaxTree
Jeremy Scott
Jeremy Scott
Photo: ImaxTree
Les Copains
Les Copains
Photo: ImaxTree
Vivetta
Vivetta
Photo: ImaxTree
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Photo: ImaxTree
Zero + Maria Cornejo
Zero + Maria Cornejo
Photo: ImaxTree
Blumarine
Blumarine
Photo: ImaxTree
Desigual
Desigual
Photo: ImaxTree
DSquared2
DSquared2
Photo: ImaxTree
Elisabetta Franchi
Elisabetta Franchi
Photo: ImaxTree
Michael Costello
Michael Costello
Photo: ImaxTree
Carmen Marc Valvo
Carmen Marc Valvo
Photo: ImaxTree
Desigual
Desigual
Photo: ImaxTree
Marissa Webb
Marissa Webb
Photo: ImaxTree
Antonio Marras
Antonio Marras
Photo: ImaxTree
Naeem Khan
Naeem Khan
Photo: ImaxTree
Atsushi Nakashima
Atsushi Nakashima
Photo: ImaxTree
Opening Ceremony
Opening Ceremony
Photo: ImaxTree
3.1 Phillip Lim
3.1 Phillip Lim
Photo: ImaxTree
Rodarte
Rodarte
Photo: ImaxTree
Blugirl
Blugirl
Photo: ImaxTree
Desigual
Desigual
Photo: ImaxTree
San Andres
San Andres
Photo: ImaxTree
Jeremy Scott
Jeremy Scott
Photo: ImaxTree
Leitmotiv
Leitmotiv
Photo: ImaxTree
Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Photo: ImaxTree
Tibi
Tibi
Photo: ImaxTree
Vivetta
Vivetta
Photo: ImaxTree
Creatures of Comfort
Creatures of Comfort
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

50 Ways to Style That Tour Merch You’ve Been Buying All Summer

50 Ways to Style That Tour Merch You’ve Been Buying All Summer
  • Thom Browne
  • Luisa Beccaria
  • Carmen Marc Valvo
  • Byblos
  • Francesco Scognamiglio
  • Jeremy Scott
  • Les Copains
  • Vivetta
  • Giorgio Armani
  • Zero + Maria Cornejo
  • Blumarine
  • Desigual
  • DSquared2
  • Elisabetta Franchi
  • Michael Costello
  • Carmen Marc Valvo
  • Desigual
  • Marissa Webb
  • Antonio Marras
  • Naeem Khan
  • Atsushi Nakashima
  • Opening Ceremony
  • 3.1 Phillip Lim
  • Rodarte
  • Blugirl
  • Desigual
  • San Andres
  • Jeremy Scott
  • Leitmotiv
  • Christian Siriano
  • Tibi
  • Vivetta
  • Creatures of Comfort
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share