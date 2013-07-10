The Best Nail Salons Across the U.S.

We took the liberty of finding you the best nail salon in every price range across the U.S., so you can have the best possible manicure no matter where you are. From Boston to Pheonix, we gathered the best budget and luxury nail salons in 15 cities across the country.

Oh, and one more thing ladies. Because the nail art craze doesn’t seem to be budging, we decided to take it one step further and find you not just any old standard nail salon, but the best nail art salons in the city near you. Take a look at the slideshow above to find out where the most creative nails are in your city!

More Manicure Month From Beauty High:

WATCH: How to Get Leopard Print Nails

10 Tips For a Long-Lasting Manicure

Learn How to Create This Chain Nail Art On Your Tips