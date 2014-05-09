How It Works: Formula X Delete All Polish Remover

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.



On average, we paint our nails about twice a week. If some crazy polish comes out that week, that paint count will definitely go up. Sometimes we’ll go for nail art, which will take a chunk of time, and a lot of the time, we’ll choose glitter nail polish, because it’s just too pretty to deny. The downside of all of this painting? The painstaking need to remove all of this polish, and the dread that comes with needing to remove glitter nail polish. So, when we tried the Formula X Delete All nail polish remover and our manicure was wiped clean in less than 30 seconds, we knew we had to tell the world.

Product Perks:

Because it comes in a jar, you never have to worry about nail polish remover spilling all over your bathroom (and subsequently ruining the finish on your sink and floor).

Whether you’re wearing regular gloss, cream finish, or glitter nail polish, Delete All does just that — it deletes it all.

You can say goodbye to the awful odor that comes with using regular nail polish remover with this option.

How It Works:

Open the jar of Delete All to find a sponge with five holes, one for each finger. If you’re wearing regular nail polish, stick a finger in each hole, then gently move your hand up and down a few times (fingers still in the holes) for about 20-30 seconds. Take your fingers out, and the polish will be completely removed. If there are any remains, you can put your fingers back in for a little bit longer to remove everything. For glitter nail polish, put a finger in each hole and then let your nails soak for about two minutes before taking them out. The glitter will be removed, and your nails will be clean (without the headache of making nail polish remover cotton balls and covering them with tin foil to let your polish soak off). Wash your hands before applying a fresh coat of nail polish and you’re ready to go!

Where to buy: Formula X Delete All Polish Remover, $14, Sephora.com