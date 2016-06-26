4 Summer Nail Trends To Shop Right Now

Maybe this makes me a bad beauty editor, but I’m not one to change up my beauty game once warm weather hits; all year-round, I wear the same combination of tinted moisturizer, concealer, mascara, and blush, switching up products only to test new ones because that’s my job. I’m not one for a smoky eye, and weather is rarely the driving force behind my choice to wear lipstick, if I manage to put any on. But without fail, the one thing I change with the seasons is my nail polish color.
But because anyone that’s ever stepped into a nail salon knows the paradox of choice is a very real phenomenon, we nailed down the top four nail polish trends for the summer—and picked out our favorites. Catch you later, decision fatigue.
Tangerine
If there’s ever any time to ditch classic holiday red in exchange for a citrus hue, it’s now.
Tenoverten in Hudson, $18; at Tenoverten
Tangerine
Habit Nail Polsih in Tabou $18; at Habit
Tangerine
OPI Nail Polish in Chromatic Orange, $9; at HB Beauty Bar
Tangerine
JINsoon Painted Ladies Nail Lacquer in Sinopia, $18; at Nordstrom
Sheer Peachy-Nude
A sheer peachy-nude is a low-maintenance girl's dream. Try layering just one coat of polish over a basecoat for a glossy finish with a hint of color.
RGB Nail Polish in Blush, $18; at LeVert Beauty
Sheer Peachy-Nude
Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers, $8.50; at Ulta
Sheer Peachy-Nude
Julep Nail Polish in Blushing, $14; at Julep
Sheer Peachy-Nude
Priti NYC Nail Polish in Pink Jewel Carnation, $15, at Credo Beauty
Navy Blue
Whether you go so-dark-it’s-basically-black or keep it closer to its true color wheel hue, navy blue is equal parts unexpected and sophisticated in the summer.
Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Opaque Dark Ink Blue, $18; at Smith & Cult
Navy Blue
Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Rolling In The Deep, $18; at Deborah Lippmann.
Navy Blue
Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Dark Hue-moor, $7.19; at Drugstore.com
Navy Blue
NARS Nail Polish in La Notte, $20; at NARS
White
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Feathered, $10; at OCC
White
LVX 7-Free Nail Polish in Lait, $18; at The Stell
White
Dolce & Gabbana Intense Nail Laquer in Innocence, $27; at Nordstrom