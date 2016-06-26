4 Summer Nail Trends To Shop Right Now

Maybe this makes me a bad beauty editor, but I’m not one to change up my beauty game once warm weather hits; all year-round, I wear the same combination of tinted moisturizer, concealer, mascara, and blush, switching up products only to test new ones because that’s my job. I’m not one for a smoky eye, and weather is rarely the driving force behind my choice to wear lipstick, if I manage to put any on. But without fail, the one thing I change with the seasons is my nail polish color.

But because anyone that’s ever stepped into a nail salon knows the paradox of choice is a very real phenomenon, we nailed down the top four nail polish trends for the summer—and picked out our favorites. Catch you later, decision fatigue.