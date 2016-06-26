StyleCaster
Share

4 Summer Nail Trends To Shop Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

4 Summer Nail Trends To Shop Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
4 Summer Nail Trends To Shop Right Now
16 Start slideshow

Maybe this makes me a bad beauty editor, but I’m not one to change up my beauty game once warm weather hits; all year-round, I wear the same combination of tinted moisturizer, concealer, mascara, and blush, switching up products only to test new ones because that’s my job. I’m not one for a smoky eye, and weather is rarely the driving force behind my choice to wear lipstick, if I manage to put any on. But without fail, the one thing I change with the seasons is my nail polish color.

MORE: 5 Ways You’re Secretly Ruining Your Manicure

But because anyone that’s ever stepped into a nail salon knows the paradox of choice is a very real phenomenon, we nailed down the top four nail polish trends for the summer—and picked out our favorites. Catch you later, decision fatigue.

MORE: 7 Negative Space Manicures You’ll Love

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16

Tangerine

If there’s ever any time to ditch classic holiday red in exchange for a citrus hue, it’s now.

Tenoverten in Hudson, $18; at Tenoverten

 

Tangerine

Habit Nail Polsih in Tabou $18; at Habit

 

Tangerine

OPI Nail Polish in Chromatic Orange, $9; at HB Beauty Bar

 

Tangerine

JINsoon Painted Ladies Nail Lacquer in Sinopia, $18; at Nordstrom

 

Sheer Peachy-Nude

A sheer peachy-nude is a low-maintenance girl's dream. Try layering just one coat of polish over a basecoat for a glossy finish with a hint of color.

RGB Nail Polish in Blush, $18; at LeVert Beauty

 

Sheer Peachy-Nude

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers, $8.50; at Ulta

 

Sheer Peachy-Nude

Julep Nail Polish in Blushing, $14; at Julep

 

Sheer Peachy-Nude

Priti NYC Nail Polish in Pink Jewel Carnation, $15, at Credo Beauty

 

Navy Blue

Whether you go so-dark-it’s-basically-black or keep it closer to its true color wheel hue, navy blue is equal parts unexpected and sophisticated in the summer.

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Opaque Dark Ink Blue, $18; at Smith & Cult

Navy Blue

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Rolling In The Deep, $18; at Deborah Lippmann.

 

Navy Blue

Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Dark Hue-moor, $7.19; at Drugstore.com

Navy Blue

NARS Nail Polish in La Notte, $20; at NARS

 

White

True white is a warm-weather classic; keep yours from turning yellow with a UV-shielding topcoat like CND’s Super Shiney High-Gloss Top Coat.

Trust Fund Beauty in Blow, $15; at Joy Provisions

 

White

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Feathered, $10; at OCC

 

White

LVX 7-Free Nail Polish in Lait, $18; at The Stell

 

White

Dolce & Gabbana Intense Nail Laquer in Innocence, $27; at Nordstrom

 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 No-Bake Chocolate Desserts You Need in Your Life

15 No-Bake Chocolate Desserts You Need in Your Life
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share