The Best Nail Polish Brands at Every Price Point

Buying nail polish seems simple enough. You see a color you like, you buy it, and you go home for a DIY manicure that you’ll immediately Instagram. It all seems fine and well until one day later the gloss is dulling and the color is chipping, and you’re left with what can only be considered a leftover manicure. No one should have to deal with chips one day after a manicure, especially considering the amount of time you spend painting — and drying — your nails. So, to help you find the best nail polish brands out there, we’ve put together a list of the best bottles at every price range below.

Best Nail Polish Brands at the Drugstore

Revlon: Besides just stepping up the nail game with special nail art tools, scented polish, and all-in-one gel-like lacquer, Revlon nail polish also lasts longer than most. All of the polishes are under $8, and who doesn’t love quality products that don’t break the bank?

CoverGirl: With a color wheel that covers everything from subtle nudes to bright neons, CoverGirl nail polish leaves you wanting for nothing. Plus, their polish always gives you the glossy finish that lasts, so your manicure is on top of its game for days on end.

Sally Hansen: From their Triple Shine collection (which makes your shiny finish last longer against the elements) to the Complete Salon Manicure line (that contains a base coat, growth treatment, color, and top coat all in one), Sally Hansen covers all the bases. Plus, the brush is one of the best in the business for smooth DIY manicures.

MORE: Spring Nails: Everything You Need to Know for the Season

Best Nail Polish Brands at Beauty Stores

Formula X: Created by Sephora, Formula X has an entire system of nail care for the best at-home manicure possible. With over 250 shades, nail strips, and their innovative single use pods of polish, Formula X has become our go to. Did we mention the polish typically lasts over a week with no chipping?

butter LONDON: We got interested in butter LONDON because of their cutting edge polish offerings, but we fell in love because of the base and top coats — particularly the Patent Gel Top Coat — that go along with them. What good is gorgeous polish if it chips after one day?

JINsoon: Created by editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi, this nail polish brand is still new, but what it lacks in experience it makes up for in crazy good quality and color. Each season, a new collection of colors is developed and just about sets the tone for the coming nail trends.

MORE: Spring Nail Designs: 5 Manicure You Can DIY

Best Luxury Nail Polish Brands

Tom Ford: Risky, on trend, and a little bit provocative, Tom Ford nail polish is every bit a brand extension of the designer’s clothing. For a bit of style on your tips, go for TF.

Chanel: Just like the little black dress is your go to for special occasions, Chanel’s cult classic nail polish shades, like Black Satin, are a must have when your manicure needs an infusion of chic elegance.

Givenchy: A high coverage formula with a glossy finish that keeps on going, we love Givenchy’s nail polish selection. Also, the bottles are so cute that they double as decoration for your vanity. Bonus!