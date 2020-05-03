Shiny Gel Nail Polishes For a Salon-Level Manicure at Home

Gel manicures are definitely the gold standard if you’re looking for a longer-lasting and chip-resistant mani that will maintain its shine-heavy glossy look for two (sometimes three, if you’re lucky) weeks post-salon visit. While they’re worth the money for some, regular gel manicures are not the most affordable beauty habit to take on, nor is it easy to do your self at home—-or is it?

Most gel manicures require a UV light to cure the gel polish and ensure you get the full wear time from the application. And while you can invest in your own UV light to get the look at home, these devices aren’t exactly foolproof to master. And, just like traditional nail polishes, they’re not exactly error-proof either. You still pose the risk of several beauty blunders, including bubbles and smudges.

Fortunately, it’s now super easy to achieve salon-quality results from home with the help without having to deal with a UV lamp to get the look without your nail technician. There are plenty of next-level gel polishes that give your nails the same sparkling sheen that’d you’d get at the salon without the salon prices. These one or two-step formulas are seriously one of the best beauty innovations of all time if you ask me. Ready to try your own DIY mani at home? We’ve rounded up some of our favorite gel polishes for a sleek, salon-level mani.

1. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Lacquer

As one of the first UV-free gel polishes to hit the shelves, Sally Hanse’s Miracle Gel polish remains one of the best on the market. It’s formulated with anti-chip functionality to give you an ultra-glossy, salon-looking manicure stays looking fresh for up to two weeks. Unlike in-salon gel manicures, it’s easily removed with nail polish remover.

2. Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish + Top Coat Kit

Essie’s simple and easy-to-apply Gel Couture system gives you salon-level shine and pigment with just two sets. This two-pack comes with a long-wearing color of your choice, along with a gel top coat to seal in your manicure and prevent chips and smears. This formula stays chip-free and glossy for up to two weeks.

3. Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Enamel

This easy-to-use one-step polish is formulated with a built-in brush on base coat and super-shiny gel color for a simple and quick application. The formula is also infused with nail-strengthening ingredients, including shea butter and oil. This nail polish stays vibrant and free of chips and discoloration for up to a week.