Nail Dryers are The DIY Manicure Accessory You Never Knew You Needed

At-home manicures may have become the norm as of late, but let’s face it— they’re not exactly also not the easiest of things to do on your own from home — at least if you’re like me and find sitting still to let the polish dry properly to be pretty much impossible. Most nail polishes take about one or two hours to dry completely, while natural and formaldehyde-free formulas can take up to five hours, which means if you’re looking to avoid smears and smudges (not to mention dreaded pillow marks), you need to hand-free for a solid chunk of time.

While there are plenty of nail drying drops and topcoats to help speed up the process, they’re not exactly foolproof. Fortunately, investing in a salon-quality nail dryer can help you cut down drying time to just fifteen minutes or less. These professional-level nail drying tools are serious game-changers for anyone who paints their nails from home—or anyone who would like to and save money and time from avoiding frequent salon visits. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite nail polish dryers to try out for yourself.

1. MelodySusie Portable Kids Nail Dryer

This super chic (and my favorite color, pink) nail dryer helps your manicure dry within just a few minutes and without looking like an eyesore on your vanity table or makeup cart.

2. Makartt Air Nail Dryer

This advanced and powerful nail drying fan is engineered with a salon-quality build, automatic sensor, and gentle warm heating to cure your nails quickly.

3. Fuzadel Portable LED Nail Curing Lamp

This compact LED-equipped nail and toe-nail dryer works to dry and cure both regular nail polish and gel nail formulas for a flawless mani or pedi when you don’t have the time to wait it out.