The Newbie Polish Colors That Will Make Your Complexion (and Nailfies) Pop

I’m going to keep it 100 for a second: rarely do I think about finding the best nail color for my skin tone. I just like what I like. And as someone who doesn’t frequent the salon and usually gets mani-pedis on a whim, I tend to choose polishes on the fly or based on whatever my friend is getting. (Pro tip: never walk into a nail salon if it takes you more than a couple of minutes to make the simplest decision. You’ll be there all day.)

On the other hand (see what I did there?), I will admit that a bright color against my brown skin does put a little more pep in my step. Finding products that brighten your complexion with little to no effort isn’t a completely lost art. Though not absolutely necessary, seeing the difference it makes in selfies–or in this case, nailfies–makes searching for them worth that little extra effort. Thankfully, we’ve covered the bases when it comes to nail polishes with a foolproof visual guide.

The quick breakdown: those with fair skin should aim for colors that won’t wash out your pale complexion. A starter list of shades for you includes nude, classic or blue-toned reds, sheer pinks, bright fuschias, pastel lavenders, and navy blue.

For anyone with an olive or light brown skin tone (because I despise the word “medium”), the colors you choose truly depend on your undertones, but here are some universally-flattering options: beige-nude, orange-reds, peachy-pinks, sky blue, and deep purple.

Lastly, those with dark skin tones can go crazy with high impact colors such as neon pink, pastel and dark purple, pretty much any shade of blue, deep red, and sheer nude. Here are some newbies that cover the color spectrum.

For Fair Skin:

essie stirring secrets

A light nude with hints of rose.

$9 at essie

Gabriel Cosmetics Spring Ephemeral Collection

An entire range of pretty pastels.

$8.50 each at Gabriel Cosmetics

Sinful Colors Sinful Mattes in Dragonfly

A classic red with a matte finish.

$2.99 or $17.94 for full collection at Amazon

For Olive Skin:

essie tiers of joy

A periwinkle blue with an iridescent lilac finish.

$9 at essie

Smith & Cult Unscene

A metallic nude.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Smith & Cult Soul Purpose

A metallic midnight blue.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamoured Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer Set – Runway Collection

The shades–Pas(tell), a cool, pearly pink, and Perfect Storm, a warm pewter–were used on the Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 runway.

$28 at Sephora

For Dark Skin:

Smith & Cult Palace in Wonderland

A metallic fuschia pink.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Aila Shush Me Again

An low-key opaque nude.

$14 at Aila Cosmetics

Sinful Colors Sinful Shine Gel Tech in RGB

A shimmery eggplant purple.

$2.99 or $17.94 for full collection at Amazon