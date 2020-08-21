I Tried Customized Face Serum & I Feel Like a Queen

I try a lot of skin care. I’ve been a beauty editor for a decade now and it’s my job to try what’s new. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten a lot pickier about what I put on my face. So when Murad, a brand I already use, came out with its Custom Skin Clinic, I knew I had to jump on creating my own unique serum. Yes, you can actually customize what goes inside—and what doesn’t. It’s a fun activity to do during quarantine when you might be dealing with a little maskne. Here’s exactly how to create your own serum, plus even more of the best Murad skin care to shop.

The best way to create your own serum is to take the custom quiz. Who doesn’t like a quiz? After giving your name and your age, you’ll upload a photo (or take a new one) of your face. You can also answer a series of questions instead. I did the questions because I had trouble getting my photo to have the right lighting for the system to process it. They include, “How does your skin feel a few minutes after cleansing?” and your top two skin concerns, as well as your exercise routine, diet and stress level.

Then, my favorite part. My sensitive skin prefers fragrance-free skin care so I was excited to see three fragrance options, including none at all. My serum was complete! It has my name on it, which I love.

It was interesting to see what Murad decided to put into my serum based on my answers. Not surprisingly, my focus is hydration and anti-aging. (That’s what happens when you have dry skin at 35!) My serum includes licorice root extract and hydrating sugars to soothe my sensitive skin and strengthen my moisture barrier. There’s also brown algae to target the signs of aging, as well as copper and amino acids to plump the skin.

Each serum retails for $69 and you can get yours on the Murad website. Plus, shop for some products to go with your new skin care routine, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Fans swear by the way this creamy cleanser uses both chemical and physical exfoliants to slough off dead skin cells without leaving skin feeling stripped.

Essential-C Toner

Mist your skin with vitamins C and E and antioxidents.

InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment

Minimize the look of post-acne scars and dark spots.

Hydro-Dynamic Quenching Essence

This hydrating treatment, with powerful Mexican blue agave leaf extract, is lightweight and won’t leave skin feeling greasy.

Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream

This hydrating cream contains a fast-acting retinoid, a time-released retinol and a retinol booster to help minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep.

Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum

Keep that wrinkle reducing going up to the gentle area around the eyes.

Acne Body Wash

This salicylic acid-infused body wash is my desert island Murad product. Used in conjunction with the Clarifying Body Spray, I finally stopped dealing with breakouts around my shoulders and upper back.